LOTTERIES

For tickets drawn Saturday, March 16, 2022

Wisconsin

All or Nothing

Evening: 01-03-05-12-13-14-16-18-19-20-22

Midday: 03-06-07-09-10-11-13-14-16-20-22

Pick 3

Midday: 3-9-3

Evening: 5-5-7

Pick 4

Midday: 3-8-1-4

Evening: 8-9-5-9

Megabucks

01-05-26-31-42-43

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

SuperCash

08-10-15-19-27-33, Doubler: Y

Badger 5

02-05-18-25-30

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

Illinois

Lotto

11-21-25-36-39-45, Extra Shot: 16

Estimated jackpot: $12.05 million

LuckyDay Lotto

Midday: 02-06-31-33-39

Evening: 12-18-21-32-40

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Pick Three

Midday: 9-0-7, Fireball: 4

Evening: 1-6-0, Fireball: 7

Pick Four

Midday: 4-1-2-7, Fireball: 7

Evening: 8-4-4-7, Fireball: 0

Multi-State

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

15-21-32-62-65, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 5

Estimated jackpot: $325 million

