For tickets drawn Saturday, March 16, 2022
Evening: 01-03-05-12-13-14-16-18-19-20-22
Midday: 03-06-07-09-10-11-13-14-16-20-22
Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
08-10-15-19-27-33, Doubler: Y
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
11-21-25-36-39-45, Extra Shot: 16
Estimated jackpot: $12.05 million
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Midday: 9-0-7, Fireball: 4
Evening: 1-6-0, Fireball: 7
Midday: 4-1-2-7, Fireball: 7
Evening: 8-4-4-7, Fireball: 0
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
15-21-32-62-65, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 5
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
