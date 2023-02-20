For tickets drawn Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
Evening: 1-4-8-9-11-13-15-16-18-20-21 Midday: 2-3-4-7-8-11-12-13-14-19-22
Evening: 0-0-3 Midday: 5-2-4
Evening: 8-6-6-2 Midday: 2-9-6-9
2-5-17-34-47-49 Saturday’s jackpot: $1 million Wednesday’s estimated jackpot: $1 million
1-8-14-24-25-28, Doubler: Yes
2-4-10-19-29 Sunday’s estimated jackpot: $119,000
Evening: 8-27-31-35-42 Midday: 6-11-23-29-41 Sunday’s estimated jackpot: $300,000
Evening: 3-6-8, Fireball 8 Midday: 6-9-1, Fireball 4
Evening: 3-8-1-0, Fireball 4 Midday: 2-6-7-4, Fireball 5
4-20-24-25-42-45, Extra Shot 4 Lotto Million 1: 4-10-15-28-47-49 Lotto Million 2: 1-10-15-38-43-50 Saturday’s jackpot: $9.95 million Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $10.1 million
Tuesday’s estimated jackpot: $104 million
8-21-31-32-37, Power Ball 23, Power Play 4 Saturday’s jackpot: $73 million Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $87 million
