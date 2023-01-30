Lottery numbers for Jan. 30

For tickets drawn Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022
Evening: 1-2-7-9-11-12-14-15-16-17-18 Midday: 3-7-8-9-10-13-14-15-17-19-22
Evening: 2-6-1 Midday: 8-9-9
Evening: 0-5-4-0 Midday: 6-5-3-3
Saturday’s jackpot: $1 million Wednesday’s estimated jackpot: $1 million
2-10-20-31-32-36, Doubler: No
- UPDATE: Wisconsin State Patrol indicates two injuries in multi-vehicle pileup on I-94 at Hwy. MLat Pleasant Prairie
- Two women, 31 and 33, die in I-94 crash in Racine County
- UPDATE: North side Kenosha death likely medical event, deceased identified
- Earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse, study suggests
- Kenosha woman arrested, charged after attacking grocery store customer, employee with pipe on Saturday
- Check out the video of early morning Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie pursuit that ends with vehicle in ditch, suspect in custody
- Former Badger named interim UW-Green Bay men's basketball coach
- Indoor gun range approved in Somers on Pritzker site
- Update: IDs released of two women, 31 and 33, who died in I-94 crash in Racine County
- Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye
- Two sex offenders to be released into Pleasant Prairie
- Kenosha Unified votes to close Wilson Elementary, approves a total of $6.7 million in budget cuts
- Week 3 of Mark Jensen retrial: Noted medical toxicologist testifies about poison in Julie Jensen's body
- Southwest Library in Kenosha to set temporary hours as site redesign project continues
- Week 3 of Mark Jensen retrial: Julie Jensen's psychotherapist testifies about her mental state
3-4-9-14-16 Sunday’s estimated jackpot: $71,000
Evening: 1-11-17-35-40 Midday: 12-24-25-35-36 Sunday’s estimated jackpot: $100,000
Evening: 6-8-0, Fireball 9 Midday: 4-7-9, Fireball 9
Evening: 6-9-5-7, Fireball 5 Midday: 0-1-9-8, Fireball 4
2-7-8-21-34-40, Extra Shot 18 Lotto Million 1: 7-28-31-37-40-48 Lotto Million 2: 3-5-10-14-19-24 Saturday’s jackpot: $8.6 million Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $8.75 million
Tuesday’s estimated jackpot: $31 million
2-18-23-27-47, Power Ball 15, Power Play 4 Saturday’s jackpot: $572 million Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $613 million
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!