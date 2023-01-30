 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery numbers for Jan. 30

  • 0

For tickets drawn Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022

Wisconsin

All or Nothing

Evening: 1-2-7-9-11-12-14-15-16-17-18 Midday: 3-7-8-9-10-13-14-15-17-19-22

Pick 3

Evening: 2-6-1 Midday: 8-9-9

Pick 4

Evening: 0-5-4-0 Midday: 6-5-3-3

Megabucks

3-6-10-17-18-43

Saturday’s jackpot: $1 million Wednesday’s estimated jackpot: $1 million

SuperCash

2-10-20-31-32-36, Doubler: No

People are also reading…

Badger 5

3-4-9-14-16 Sunday’s estimated jackpot: $71,000

Illinois

LuckyDay Lotto

Evening: 1-11-17-35-40 Midday: 12-24-25-35-36 Sunday’s estimated jackpot: $100,000

Pick Three

Evening: 6-8-0, Fireball 9 Midday: 4-7-9, Fireball 9

Pick Four

Evening: 6-9-5-7, Fireball 5 Midday: 0-1-9-8, Fireball 4

Extra Shot Lotto

2-7-8-21-34-40, Extra Shot 18 Lotto Million 1: 7-28-31-37-40-48 Lotto Million 2: 3-5-10-14-19-24 Saturday’s jackpot: $8.6 million Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $8.75 million

Multi-State

Mega Millions

Tuesday’s estimated jackpot: $31 million

Powerball

2-18-23-27-47, Power Ball 15, Power Play 4 Saturday’s jackpot: $572 million Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $613 million

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert