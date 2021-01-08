Lou Perrine’s receives green light for new gas station on Kenosha’s south side

After submitting a refreshed set of renderings and hashing over a range of details, Lou Perrine’s latest plan of opening a second gas and grocery store on Kenosha’s south side is moving forward.
Lou Perrine Jr., a second-generation family member, and architect Anthony Garza went before the city Plan Commission on Thursday.
The panel granted a conditional-use permit to construct a new 4,422-square building at the former Drake’s Mobil, 8004 22nd Ave. The Drake’s building will be razed.
Members of the Perrine family went before commissioners last month with a revitalized effort to open the new store. Plans for the south side location initially were unveiled several years ago, but stalled for a number of reasons.
When the proposal resurfaced last month, commissioners balked at the sole rendering submitted at the time, which heavily emphasized a blue color scheme.
“After our last teleconference, Anthony and I were shaking our head. We didn’t understand — that’s our colors,” Perrine said. We had a meeting with staff and administration … and I could totally understand why you were complaining about the colors.”
In the latest go-around, Perrine and Garza submitted more detailed renderings, which still incorporate a blue design, but intermingled with a more traditional grey palate and the use of decorative windows.
“We definitely plan to represent the color better. We plan to take a little extra care. This is a better representation<' Garza said.
Adjacent to plaza
Commissioner Charles Bradley, who has lived in the area of the new location for nearly 50 years, said he believed Lou Perrine’s plans for the dormant site will be a positive for the area — particularly since it serves as an out-lot at the Sunnyside Plaza, which has a vacant anchor space after the departure of Piggly Wiggly.
“I’m really pleased with the color,” Bradley said. “I think it’s going to spice up the area.”
Several commissioners, including Lydia Spottswood, also weighed in on some of the more technical details, including the overall parking plan. The proposal includes four designated parking spaces within the parcel and an easement for a dozen additional spaces at Sunnyside Plaza.
“The fact that it is collateralized property is what has me a little jittery,” Spottswood said. “I don’t want to stand in the way of you being able to move forward on this. You’ve worked so hard on this for so long, but I must say … I’m not comfortable with it. I keep picturing a worst-case scenario.”
Additional plans ahead
Perrine said there are additional plans for the new store, which will be announced as the project picks up steam. The collaboration, he said, will make the parking plans important.
“We’re going to be announcing a national chain that is going to go in there, so we definitely are going to want to make sure we have that parking,” Perrine said. “We’ll do what we can to get our customers in and out safely.”
From his vantage point, Bradley said he was not concerned parking would be an issue in and near the new station, basing his comments on first-hand observations.
“I’ve yet to see where that parking area has ever been filled up,” Bradley said. “I can’t predict what the future is, but just going by my time in that area, parking has never been an issue.”
Lou Perrine’s, known in the community for its signature Mama P’s HoHo Cakes, has been operating at 52nd Street and Sheridan Road and will continue doing so once the new location opens.