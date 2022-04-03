Louis P. Cenni

1927-2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Louis P. Cenni, 94, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at The Legacy at St. Joseph's surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Santa Fiora, Italy, on December 27, 1927, he was the son of the late Antillio and Setembria Cenni. His family moved to the United States when he was nine months old.

He enlisted in the United States Navy on May 19, 1944. He was honorably discharged on May 15, 1947.

On May 30, 1953, he married Ida Covelli in Winthrop Harbor, IL. They moved to Winthrop Habor the same year, then to the Kenosha area in 1993.

Louis worked as a tile installer for his son, at Cenni Tile until his retirement.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, and archery.

Louis is survived by his wife, Ida Cenni of Pleasant Prairie, WI; three children: Michael (Randell) Cenni of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Jennifer (Michael) Ganues of Winthrop Harbor, IL, and Lance (Sue) Cenni of Kenosha, WI; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Fred Cenni.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at St. Therese Catholic Church 11:00 a.m. Full Military Honors will follow. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Legacy at St. Joseph's would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Louis' Online Memorial Book At:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0