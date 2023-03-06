Luis Javier Maldonado-Delgado, 28, of Kenosha, faces charges of injury by intoxicated use of vehicle.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Luis Javier Maldonado-Delgado, 28, of Kenosha, faces charges of injury by intoxicated use of vehicle.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Zac James Shipley and Brody Taylor Edmonds had a lot in common.
A Kenosha woman has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide for allegedly delivering pills that killed a Kenosha man in 2022.
Kenosha Police on Sunday were investigating an incident following a social media video post that allegedly shows someone appearing to urinate …
The prosecution and defense clashed in court during the first day of the high-profile jury trial of the Mequon man accused of killing a Kenosh…
A Caledonia dealership has offered a free car to a Waukesha woman whose driver’s license was filmed while being desecrated after she inadverte…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.