Dyer Elementary School Principal Scott Schimmel has been placed on leave.
Two local women, including one from Genoa City, have been charged in connection to the concealment of a body found in a conservation area near Richmond, just over the Illinois state line.
A juvenile was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 5300 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) Thursday.
Despite reports by a Wisconsin satire website, the Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 W Frontage Road, will not be opening a rollercoaster theme park in…
A 28-year-old Somers woman is accused of taking part in an elaborate money laundering scheme involving stolen vehicles from numerous states.
For Gavin Short, there was no such thing as bad weather.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
According to a criminal complaint: While fleeing on foot, the 17-year-old suspect dropped a loaded gun. A deputy reported the suspect ran after the gun, at which point the deputy yelled for the teen to stop or he would shoot; the teen stopped and was detained.
Consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived. Here's how it will work.
Employees of Vassh Excavating said they were at the residence to board it up and secure an open rear door and window. Inside the house they located the body in an upper unit, police said.
