Mac
All dogs are in foster care and are not located in our office. If you are interested in adoption, you... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saying the calculated killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga showed he was a “dangerous and damaged human being,” a judge Friday sentenced Martice…
A man was recovering after he was shot following a confrontation over parking in the 500 block of 57th Street near a Downtown tavern Thursday night.
Two men who told police they were “trying to blow off steam” after a “very stressful day at work” were each charged with felonies after allege…
WATCH NOW: Driver of vehicle allegedly attempting to flee Pleasant Prairie traffic stop seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
- Updated
An allegedly reckless driver attempting to flee a Pleasant Prairie police unit suffered severe injuries in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
A Kenosha man was charged with a hate crime Monday after he allegedly shouted racial slurs at a neighbor’s family and aggressively drove a veh…
Kyle Rittenhouse is scheduled to make his first in-person appearance in a Kenosha County courtroom Friday.
The busy area just west of the two Amazon buildings near Interstate 94 and county Highway S could get a little busier if plans for a new conve…
A Tesla driver was allegedly asleep as his car sped along Interstate 94 at 80 mph on autopilot Sunday morning.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois 18-year-old accused of killing two people during unrest in Kenosha in August, made his first in-person court appearance Friday.
- Updated
A proposed gas station development on Interstate 94 frontage road has sparked a discussion of maximizing uses along one of the city’s most vis…