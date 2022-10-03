Madison Reese Momani, 26, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
A 28-year-old man is facing criminal charges for allegedly selling large amounts of cocaine laced with fentanyl in Kenosha.
Las Margaritas, the Uptown Kenosha bar that two people were killed outside of earlier this month, has decided to close and has turned in its l…
A 25-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated, crashing her vehicle and later thre…
The Kenosha Police Department officially confirmed the identities of the two deceased victims of the Las Margaritas shooting on Sept. 18 as 33…
A 28-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous charges after allegedly acting inappropriately in a backyard and then resisting officers when the…
The suspect allegedly denied involvement in the fire, but he also had singed hair and burns consistent with being close to the blaze, deputies said.
I scream, you scream and everyone at Scoops Ice Cream and Candy shop screamed for ice cream Saturday afternoon as the local shop attempted to …
SALEM LAKES — A 64-year-old Salem man who died following a two-vehicle, head-on crash in the 25900 block Highway F Tuesday afternoon, was iden…
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a stabbing which reportedly occurred Sunday night in a south side mobile home park.
The Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously approved the hiring of its next superintendent.
