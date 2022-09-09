Hi Biggie Paws Friends !! I'm Maggie. I am about 3 months old, weigh approximately 12 pounds and I resemble... View on PetFinder
Maggie
Hi Biggie Paws Friends !! I'm Maggie. I am about 3 months old, weigh approximately 12 pounds and I resemble... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
Republican Kenosha County Sheriff candidate David Zoerner has filed a suit against the Kenosha County Division of Human Resources to block the…
County committee raises concerns regarding D.A.R.E. fund accounting; meeting scheduled Wednesday night
The budget for a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department program intended to help prevent drug abuse among area youth is under scrutiny as members…
The City of Kenosha currently plans to take down a 90-year-old tree near the corner of 79th Street and 17th Avenue in order to reconstruct sid…
Evers failed Kenosha and we all know it. The images of our city burning will forever be etched into our memory. You probably saw our former co…
Feb. 10, 1989—Aug. 30, 2022
Kenosha police seek public's help in Wilson Neighborhood double shooting investigation; victims' injuries not life threatening
Kenosha police continue an investigation into a double shooting reported Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue.
These three high school quarterbacks visited the Badgers, who do not have a QB recruit in the 2023 class, during their season-opening win over Illinois state.
The number of law enforcement officers in the state ticked down again in 2022, setting a new record for the lowest statewide total since the Wisconsin Department of Justice started tracking the numbers in 2008.
Column: I did it! I walked the whole Lake Geneva Shore path in one day. Do I recommend it? That depends
So how was it? To be totally honest, I will say I find a lot more enjoyment in walking the lake in small segments.