Name: Maggie and she knows it Breed: Whoodle - wheaten terrier poodle Age: 9 months Weight: 23 lbs Housebroken: partially... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
A second criminal complaint, this one filed last month, charges a 42-year-old Kenosha man with additional felony drug-related charges.
The Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Unified School District are investigating the circumstances surrounding a school fight that occurred…
The Kenosha City Council voted overwhelmingly to revoke the liquor licenses of Coins Sports Bar in a meeting that went late into the evening.
What would normally be a largely symbolic city resolution ended in heated debate Monday night.
Iconic local business Lou Perrine’s Gas & Groceries has announced plans to open its second location, 8004 22nd Ave, on April 5.
The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, hospital announces.
VOLO, Ill. — A 20-year-old Kenosha man remained in critical condition Saturday after crashing a vehicle early Friday that he allegedly carjack…
WILMOT —It may have been much warmer outside Saturday, but some pretty cool treats were served up a Wilmot shop which opened for 2022 at its r…
Sometimes you come across a building here in town that even most Kenosha natives don’t know about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.