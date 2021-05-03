Maggie
Meet beautiful Maggie, a 1.5 yr old, 65 pound Retriever/Am Staff mix who can't wait to find her forever home... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Kenosha man who fired a gun during a road-rage incident outside a popular Kenosha restaurant will spend 16 months in prison.
Firefighters and police rescued a 15-year-old Kenosha boy after he slipped and fell while he and a friend stood atop a series of dredging pipe…
Crash leave motorcyclists seriously injured
Kenosha police are seeking two men who fled the scene after the vehicle they were riding in struck a home in the 4600 block of Fifth Avenue Su…
The Kenosha Police officer who shot Jacob Blake was suspended for three days by the Police Department after the gun he was issued following th…
A little over a month on the job, the Kenosha Police Department’s newest canine has already been busy.
- Updated
Two league sources told the State Journal Thursday afternoon that Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness has been festering for a while, despite Rodgers putting together his third MVP season last year in response to the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
- Updated
The CEO of a Tennessee company has been fired after being captured on video making disparaging remarks to a male high school student in a prom dress.
- Updated
Police station surveillance video shows Colorado officers laughing while watching footage from the body camera. One officer said, "I love it."
An Elroy woman is suing Kraft Heinz for allegedly deceptive packaging, claiming the company misleads purchasers of Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks into believing they are getting real tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese even though the product contains imitation sauce and cheese.