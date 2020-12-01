Mailman charged with stealing package, woman says the real crime was invasion of privacy

A Kenosha County mailman is accused of stealing a package of lingerie from a woman on his route.
Evan Quirk, 28, of Salem Lakes, is charged with theft of mail, a misdemeanor.
The woman involved told the court Tuesday that her concern was not with the stolen package, but with what she saw as an invasion of privacy that left her too frightened to stay in her own home for weeks.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman who lives in Somers contacted the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department in July concerned about a missing package and with interactions with a man who had contacted her, identifying himself as her mailman.
The woman told deputies she sold used lingerie through a website that links people who want to buy used lingerie with sellers. She said she had placed a package in her mailbox in June to mail to a customer in Mississippi, but the package never arrived and, according to the Kenosha Post Office, had not been processed. The total value of the package was $30.
The woman told investigators she had been contacted through the website by another would-be customer who identified himself as Quirk and who told her he thought he was her mailman. According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she became frightened when the man identifying himself as Quirk told her he knew where she lived and information about the car she drives and where she parks. She said he admitted seeing the missing package but denied taking it.
Quirk was charged Nov. 4 but had his initial appearance in court Tuesday.
At his initial appearance, the woman tearfully told the court that Quirk finding her though a website that did not include her real name or her address was frightening, and said that despite her complaints the Post Office retained Quirk on the route delivering to her home.
“You chose to cross a line, you chose to invade my privacy,” the woman said in her statement in court, saying that she was so anxious after Quirk contacted her that she left her apartment for two months to live with her parents.
According to the complaint, Quirk said he recognized the woman from a photograph on the website. He denied taking the package and said he did not continue to communicate with the woman when she “expressed that she was freaked out by him.” He said he deleted her text messages and blocked her phone number.
Quirk, who has no previous court record, remains out of custody on a signature bond.
