Mailman charged with stealing package, woman says the real crime was invasion of privacy

A Kenosha County mailman is accused of stealing a package of lingerie from a woman on his route.

Evan Quirk, 28, of Salem Lakes, is charged with theft of mail, a misdemeanor.

The woman involved told the court Tuesday that her concern was not with the stolen package, but with what she saw as an invasion of privacy that left her too frightened to stay in her own home for weeks.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman who lives in Somers contacted the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department in July concerned about a missing package and with interactions with a man who had contacted her, identifying himself as her mailman.

The woman told deputies she sold used lingerie through a website that links people who want to buy used lingerie with sellers. She said she had placed a package in her mailbox in June to mail to a customer in Mississippi, but the package never arrived and, according to the Kenosha Post Office, had not been processed. The total value of the package was $30.