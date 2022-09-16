Majeski gets job done

Ty Majeski scored his first career Truck Series win on Thursday night and the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway locked Majeski into the championship finale.

Majeski, in his 40th career start in the trucks, became the first driver to earn a spot in the championship-deciding final four. He had a clean jump on Zane Smith on a restart to with 12 laps remaining to cruise to the victory in a Toyota for ThorSport Racing.

The 28-year-old from Wisconsin ran only four Truck Series races last season as he desperately tried to continue his NASCAR career. It led to a full season ride with ThorSport for this year and now a shot at the series championship.

“I've been waiting for an opportunity like this,” Majeski said. “We came guns blazing for this race, took our best truck. This is so cool. My career has been so up and down and there's been a lot of people to help me get to this point.”

Bristol marked the opening race of the round of eight in the Truck Series playoffs.

Smith finished second after starting at the back of the field.

• NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has signed a three-year contract extension through 2026 with Hendrick Motorsports, the team that welcomed him back last season after a nearly one-year suspension.

The extension announced Friday includes sponsor HendrickCars.com, which will sponsor the No. 5 Chevrolet for 35 races a season. Larson's extension and the sponsorship renewal are concurrent. The original deal for HendrickCars.com to become Larson's primary sponsor was announced last July when Rick Hendrick's online automobile site pulled massive traffic spikes whenever it was featured on Larson's car.

The 30-year-old Larson was suspended for most of 2020 for using a racial slur and lost his job with Chip Ganassi Racing. Hendrick took him when the suspension was lifted, and Larson won 10 races last season and his first Cup title.

Basketball

PayPal said Friday that the company will no longer sponsor the Phoenix Suns if owner Robert Sarver remains part of the franchise when his suspension ends.

PayPal said its current partnership deal with the Suns ends after the coming 2022-23 season, meaning it will expire during Sarver’s one-year suspension from the NBA. Sarver was suspended this week, plus fined $10 million, after an investigation showed a pattern of lewd, misogynistic, and racist speech and conduct during his 18 years as owner of the Suns.

In a statement, PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman pointed to his company’s “strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination” and said Sarver’s conduct is “unacceptable and in conflict with our values.”

• A jury convicted a 25-year-old man of capital murder Friday in the killing of former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett, who had brief stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets after college.

The Dallas County jury deliberated about four hours before finding Larry Daquan Jenkins guilty of the September 2019 slaying. Jenkins was then sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, since prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty.

Prosecutors say Jenkins and two other men followed Emmett, who was 35, from a nightclub to his Dallas home. After he parked in his garage, they confronted him and demanded two chains and a watch he was wearing. A witness told police that Jenkins, whom police had placed at the crime scene, was the one who fatally shot Emmett before the three fled.

Obituary

John Stearns, a four-time All-Star catcher with the New York Mets, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

Stearns, who played football and baseball at the University of Colorado, died Thursday night in Denver, according to the Mets.

He passed away less than three weeks after attending an Old Timers' Day at Citi Field in New York that coincided with the Mets' 60th anniversary. He was noticeably thin in his Mets jersey on Aug. 27 and waved to the crowd when he was introduced on the field.

Stearns was a complete catcher. He could hit, run and throw out baserunners, nailing almost 38% of those who attempted to steal.

Stearns played with the Mets from 1975-84 in a tenure that included frequent battles with injuries. He was named an All-Star in 1977, ‘79, ’80 and 82. He had a career batting average of .260 in 810 games with 152 doubles, 10 triples and 46 home runs. He also stole 91 bases, including a team-high 25 in 1978.