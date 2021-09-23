Make 2020 a rustic fall season

 Skip to main content
With so many events altered, postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, it’s refreshing to discover something the virus can’t destroy: Fall Color Season.

No matter what happens with the virus, Mother Nature will paint Wisconsin with the reds, golds and oranges that warn us we better hurry outside and enjoy the show — because it just gets a lot duller (and colder) as the weeks go on.

Generally, we have mid-September and the entire month of October to view fall colors in Wisconsin, with northern parts of the state hitting peak color earlier.

Local fall color enthusiasts — who wait patiently all year for this season — probably have their favorite “hot spots” they visit each year and have walked through local parks countless times.

Why not mix it up with some Rustic Road tripping?

A Rustic Road shows off the natural beauty of our state, especially when the fall color starts to pop.

Kenosha County's Rustic Road is County Highway B, from Highway 142 in Kenosha County to Highway 11 in Racine County. The road covers 3.7 miles and provides direct access to Richard Bong State Recreation Area and the White River State Trail.

There are six Rustic Roads in Racine County, and well-known nearby Rustic Roads include Snake Road in Lake Geneva — a curvy drive off of Highway 50 that is a favorite with motorcyclists.

Last fall, my husband, Rex, and I set off with our two greyhounds to explore a Rustic Road we hadn’t driven on before. We wanted a place to take a hike and enjoy a warm afternoon before the recent cold snap set in. It had to be far enough away that we hadn’t seen it all before, yet close enough for a quick jaunt.

The solution: Rustic Road 52 near Cedarburg. As a bonus, the road travels nears the Cedarburg Bog State Natural Area. In fact, that’s how we found it on GPS; I punched in “Cedarburg Bog” on my phone to get driving directions.

Luckily, I spied a parking lot through the trees while we drove past, and we turned around, parked the car and found ourselves strolling through the woods on our way toward Watts Lake. The trail is level, includes a few boardwalks, and offers the option of Watts Lake or a Meadow Trail. (The Watts Lake walk takes about 20 minutes each way from the trailhead.)

If you visit the Cedarburg Bog, however, be prepared for some wet trail conditions (you saw the word “bog” there, correct?). We passed a woman walking in flip-flops, and I cringed as she headed toward a particularly muddy section.

When we visited (on Sept. 26, 2020) the fall color was just starting to pop up, the wildflowers were in full bloom and the whole scene was an incredible escape from the cares of the world. 

My advice: Find your own escape and remind yourself that no matter what’s going on in politics, Mother Nature is still there for us. Take a deep breath and hit the trail!

You can find a map of Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads at https://wisconsindot.gov under the website’s “travel” menu. Each road has its own web page, which highlights items of interest such as historic markers, native plants and hiking and biking trails.

Rustic Road tripping

What: Wisconsin's Rustic Roads

Where: There are 122 in the state, spanning about 740 miles through 61 counties

Details: Every Rustic Road is unique, but all have natural features such as rugged terrain, native vegetation, native wildlife or include open areas with agricultural vistas; are lightly traveled local access roads; are at least two miles long and often provide a completed closure or loop, or connect to major highways at both ends of the route. A Rustic Road may be dirt, gravel or paved.

Look for the sign: Brown and yellow signs mark the routes of all officially designated Rustic Roads. A small placard beneath the Rustic Roads sign identifies each Rustic Road by its numerical designation within the total statewide system.

More information: https://wisconsindot.gov/

Hitting the trail

If you’re planning a Fall Color Walk:

Wear comfortable, sturdy shoes (no flip-flops!).

Dress in layers (you’ll get sweaty, even on a cool day).

Carry water if you’ll be out for a while.

Bring a cell phone (but leave it in your pocket unless there’s an emergency — or you’re taking a photo with it).

Enjoying the season

Here are some tips for making the most of autumn in Wisconsin:

Take a ride through the countryside. You don’t have to have a destination in mind. Almost any road you turn on will offer a virtual Monet landscape of visual treats including fall gardens, pumpkin patches and bright foliage. For the best scenery, check out one of the many Rustic Roads in the state.

Walk through an older neighborhood. Some of the finest fall colors are on side streets in neighborhoods with mature trees.

Set out with children (or the young at heart) and collect leaves. This is a great way to have family fun without spending a dime. Young children will be fascinated by the various colors, shapes and sizes of the leaves they find on the sidewalks, in the woods or along the roadside. (To preserve the leaves, do what we did decades ago in Girl Scouts: Take them home, put them between two pieces of waxed paper, cover the waxed paper with an old towel and press them with an iron. Then cut them out, leaving a narrow margin of paper around the leaf edge.)

Go to area pumpkin farms. You can walk around, enjoy the scenery, munch on a caramel apple, pick out a nice pumpkin and head home. If you want more excitement, a lot of pumpkin farms have activities for kids and adults including corn mazes, haunted houses, hay rides and farm animals.

