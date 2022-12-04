Making merry and bright, 2,000 enjoy the two-day weekend market at Kemper Center

Making things merry and bright was easy this weekend if you took a jaunt down to the Kemper Center where merchants and vendors brought their wares, handcrafted items and unique foods to the historic grounds overlooking Lake Michigan.

On Sunday, it’s second day, Public Market’s Merry & Bright Holiday Market welcomed more than 800 visitors, pushing weekend attendance into the thousands. It was held in the Kemper Center auditorium, the historic gymnasium, and at a gigantic tent stationed just outside. Some vendors braved temperatures in the mid-30s to sell baked goods and gourmet eggrolls, among other goods.

Inside the tent, Destiny Garcia of “Dig It Garlic” stood before an array of dozens of frozen sunflower seed heads.

“You thaw them out and these can be used to feed birds outside (during the winter),” she said, before pulling out a three-foot tall sunflower stem that she said could be used as a walking stick.

Indoors, the auditorium buzzed with the happy chatter of vendors and visitors.

For Lisa Ormson of Pleasant Prairie, shopping helped make her spirits bright as she stopped to look for jewelry with her sister-in-law. They were at brunch when they decided to stop by.

“We wanted to stop and check out some gift ideas and we love the Kemper Center,” she said. “We love looking at the (Gallery of) Trees.”

Laura Belsky, treasurer for Kenosha Public Market and a Kemper Center board member, said the weekend was nothing short of “phenomenal.”

“I think our partnership with Kemper Center was really important, with all the fantastic vendors that we had and their products. We really looked at the selection this year, and then having both indoor and outdoor vendors really, really helped,” said Belsky, who is also a Kenosha County Board supervisor.

“I’m just amazed by some of our vendors who insist on being out there in the cold,” she said.

Belsky said the market got a weekend boost from the Durkee Mansion tours at the historic home. The nearby Gallery of Trees also adjusted its hours to coincide with the market, so visitors could also view the decorated Gallery of Trees, which was on display through Sunday.

“We’ve found such an outpouring from the community. They can go to the market, they can see the trees, they can see the dressed-up mansion,” she said. “It’s nice to really showcase Kemper Center and the fabulous vendors at the market.”

Belsky said more than 40 vendors participated on each of the two days with about 2,000 visitors who stopped by over the two-day event.

“People have really turned out and we’ve really made this a family event,” she said. Family activities included free S’mores to make and eat, face painting and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“I mean, it doesn’t get any more Christmas than that, right?” she said.

“Next year, we have some really great plans in the works,” she added including a proposed ice rink and tree sales on the property.