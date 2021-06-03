Mallory Mae

Belgian Malinois Mix | Female | 10 months | 50 lbs | Adoption Fee $425 Requirements: Another Playful Dog in... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Belgian Malinois Mix | Female | 10 months | 50 lbs | Adoption Fee $425 Requirements: Another Playful Dog in... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
WILLIAMS BAY — The Lake Geneva area, particularly Williams Bay, was in the national spotlight on May 25 when the House Hunters Lake Geneva episode aired.
The developer of an $18-million housing development in Kenosha’s Uptown District is proposing a neighborhood grocery store and restaurant.
Kenosha Police arrested a 26-year-old man after he crashed a vehicle into a tree in the 5000 block of 22nd Avenue on Tuesday night.
An early version of the Kenosha Unified School District’s plans for the upcoming academic year encourages a return to in-person learning for a…
Two men have died in the Racine County Jail since Saturday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has reported.
Eight years ago Sharmain Harris walked out of prison and boarded a bus headed toward Kenosha full of hope for a changed life.
SOMERS — A 36-year-old Silver Lake man is facing a criminal charge after he caused a crash while allegedly driving drunk.
Chace Holst admitted Thursday that he tried to kill his housemate by cutting his throat with a razor, but because he was found to be incompete…
A 50-year-old Chicago woman is facing a pending charge of drunken driving with children in her vehicle following a traffic stop Sunday night o…
For just a first effort, Kenosha’s Kendall Barriere wasn’t sure what to expect when she was part of a local group that launched a fundraising …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.