**Please read entire description before inquiring about this kitty.** Mama Blueberry is a beautiful short hair gray tabby who is... View on PetFinder
Saying the calculated killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga showed he was a “dangerous and damaged human being,” a judge Friday sentenced Martice…
An allegedly reckless driver attempting to flee a Pleasant Prairie police unit suffered severe injuries in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
A convicted felon faces a slew of criminal charges after his Saturday arrest in the City of Kenosha led to a discovery of illegal drugs and firearms.
In what he said “may be the most problematic case” of his nearly four-decades-long career on the bench, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bru…
A proposed gas station development on Interstate 94 frontage road has sparked a discussion of maximizing uses along one of the city’s most vis…
The Oscar-nominated star posted a shirtless picture of himself spending a joyful moment by the pool to Instagram Monday, captioned: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."
Arrest warrants were issued Monday morning for two Kenosha men in connection with an April bar fight.
A Los Angeles investment company has purchased two commercial buildings in the Kenosha Trade Park complex for $1.1 million.
The man allegedly made statements to officers including "I don't give a (expletive) about you, and if I catch you without that (expletive) badge I'm beating that (expletive)," and said he "Wasn't afraid of cops" and that he "Hope(s) all cops die."
A man was recovering after he was shot following a confrontation over parking in the 500 block of 57th Street near a Downtown tavern Thursday night.
