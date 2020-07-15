Man allegedly made multiple threats against law enforcement, yelled racial slurs at officer

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Salem Lakes man allegedly made multiple threats to law enforcement and yelled racial slurs at one of the officers during an arrest early Friday.
Sean Walkington, 33, from the Trevor neighborhood of Salem Lakes, is charged with four counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, a count of disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, a Racine officer was conducting patrol when he observed a vehicle travel through the intersection of Durand and Lathrop avenues that did not stop for a red light. The officer got behind the vehicle and noticed it swerving back and forth and honking at another vehicle. The vehicle also appeared to nearly rear-end the vehicle in front of it. The officer then initiated a traffic stop.
Upon approaching the vehicle to speak to Walkington, the officer reported observing a plastic bag in the cup holder of the center console. The officer also reported smelling the odor of intoxicants and marijuana in the vehicle. When Walkington was speaking, he reportedly had slow and slurred speech.
The officer walked away to talk to another officer and when he returned, Walkington had the door open. The officer asked Walkington to exit and perform the standardized field sobriety tests. As Walkington exited, the officer noticed a green leafy substance that appeared to come from Walkington’s mouth and had particles and chunks sprinkled down his shirt and onto his shorts. The officer asked why he ate the substance in the cup holder and Walkington responded with “So what if I ate the weed, (expletive) you. I ate my weed so what? What ya gonna do?”
Walkington was placed into custody and put in the back of the squad car.
Another officer was on scene and reported that Walkington called him multiple expletives and asked him if he “wanted to cut the grass and eat tacos,” meant as an apparent racist remark.
While the officers were transporting Walkington to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw, he allegedly stated that he “was going to kill” the officers and continued saying that once he was at the hospital. After being handcuffed to a hospital bed, Walkington stated “Take my cuffs off and I will knock you (expletives) out. I will (expletive) your world up. You will (expletive) die. I will annihilate you with my fist.”
Walkington called one of the officers a racial slur and then said “You can’t even speak English, what are you doing in this country? Your whole family is probably illegal.”
He reportedly continued to yell out threats and a homophobic slur to the officers until they were finally able to get his blood drawn.
As of Monday afternoon, Walkington remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $500 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference in his case is set for Aug. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
