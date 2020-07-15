Man allegedly made multiple threats against law enforcement, yelled racial slurs at officer

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Salem Lakes man allegedly made multiple threats to law enforcement and yelled racial slurs at one of the officers during an arrest early Friday.

Sean Walkington, 33, from the Trevor neighborhood of Salem Lakes, is charged with four counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, a count of disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, a Racine officer was conducting patrol when he observed a vehicle travel through the intersection of Durand and Lathrop avenues that did not stop for a red light. The officer got behind the vehicle and noticed it swerving back and forth and honking at another vehicle. The vehicle also appeared to nearly rear-end the vehicle in front of it. The officer then initiated a traffic stop.

Upon approaching the vehicle to speak to Walkington, the officer reported observing a plastic bag in the cup holder of the center console. The officer also reported smelling the odor of intoxicants and marijuana in the vehicle. When Walkington was speaking, he reportedly had slow and slurred speech.