Man allegedly threatened woman with a gun after she rejects him

After a woman rejected a man’s advances at a Kenosha tavern, the man allegedly grabbed a handgun from his vehicle and threatened to shoot her.
Quindell Brown, 27, of Zion, Ill., was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a gun at another, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman called 911 after 2 a.m. Sunday saying that a man had pointed a gun at her while she was outside Pavle’s, 1724 52nd St. and then left in a red Jeep. A Kenosha Police officer pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of the Jeep on 52nd Street near Sheridan Road. The passenger in the vehicle — later identified as Brown — matched the description the woman gave of the man who had pointed the gun.
The complaint states that a 9mm handgun was under the front passenger seat and a plastic bag with a small amount of cocaine in Brown’s pocket.
According to the complaint, the woman told police a man at the bar who matched Brown’s description had “wanted to take her home but she turned him down.” She said they spoke a second time outside in the parking lot and she turned him down again. “The individual then went to his vehicle, a red SUV, and returned with a silver handgun. He then pointed the handgun at her and her friends. He was yelling and saying that he was going to shoot her” before getting in the vehicle and leaving.
A security guard at the bar told police he saw a man matching Brown’s description push a woman and say “I’m going to shoot you” and then begin arguing with a man, before going to his vehicle, grabbing a gun and pointing it at a group of people.
Another witness said he saw a man who matched Brown’s description arguing with people, including another man who threatened to get a gun, before the man who matched Brown’s description pointed the weapon. That witness said the other people Brown was with “were not being a problem” and were trying to get him to leave.