Man carjacks one vehicle, crashes and attempts to carjack another

A dispute inside a Kenosha home Tuesday kicked off an angry spree that allegedly led to a carjacking, a battery, a car crash and a second attempted carjacking.

Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt of the Kenosha Police Department said the events began with a disagreement at a home on the 5000 block of 24th Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. A 23-year-old man in an argument at the house threw a person to the floor and someone called police, DeWitt said.

“He didn’t want to wait for police so he ran out of there,” DeWitt said.

About at 6:57 p.m. on the 4800 block of 23rd Avenue another man was waiting for someone in a minivan, the van running. DeWitt said the 23-year-old approached the van and attacked the man. “He forced him out and took the vehicle.”

The 23-year-old fled in the minivan and minutes later, in the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 52nd Street, crashed into two vehicles. There were police officers nearby on a traffic stop who headed to the scene.

After the crash, the 23-year-old, who was not armed, abandoned the damaged minivan and ran up to another vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai sedan, and attempted to carjack that vehicle. “That guy wasn’t having any of it and guy fought back,” DeWitt said.