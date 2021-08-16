Man charged after scuffle in business parking lot leaves second man injured

A near collision between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle outside a Kenosha business on Aug. 14 led to a scuffle and a felony charge filed Monday against a 62-year-old Kenosha man.
James Marvin Lange faces one count of felony substantial battery, which carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.
Lange made his initial appearance before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Monday afternoon. Keating set a $1,500 signature bond, and Lange is due back for a preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
According to the criminal complaint:
An officer with the Kenosha Police Department was flagged down by a citizen regarding a fight in front of Hobby Lobby, 7014 Green Bay Road. The citizen reported that two men were fighting, and one was on the ground.
The officer observed a man on the ground, who had abrasions on both knees and complained that he could not move because of an injured hip.
At the hospital, the victim stated he was crossing the service lane when a white SUV almost hit him. The victim stated he yelled at the driver and tapped on the window, and at that time, he said Lange allegedly got out of his vehicle and attacked him from behind.
The complaint states that Lange pushed the man to the ground, causing him to injure his knees, left elbow and hip. The victim later was admitted to the hospital for a fractured left hip.
A witness stated she was behind the victim, when she saw him hit or push the right-side mirror of the defendant's vehicle and accused Lange of hitting him. The witness stated the defendant "was driving kind of fast," and that Lange's wife started yelling at the man.
Two other witnesses stated they observed the defendant's vehicle in front of the store when it suddenly slammed on the brakes, and "she could hear the tires squeal." The female witness told police she heard a little thump and the victim yelled, "You almost hit me you (expletive)."
The female witness then stated Lange walked around his car and accused the victim of hitting his car. As the victim walked toward the entrance of the store, the witness stated that Lange reached around to "sucker punch" him on the right side of his face, before he jumped up and pushed him to the ground.
There was a brief scuffle that followed, the complaint states.
Lange told police the victim pushed the passenger side window/mirror of his vehicle, and the defendant guessed the man was mad because he did not stop for him. When Lange got out of his vehicle, he stated he saw that his mirror had been pushed in. He said he swore at the other man and told him to stop.
When the victim turned around, Lange said he immediately tackled him, and they both went to the ground. The defendant stated "it was his instinct to tackle this subject because he did not want to get hurt."