Man charged in city fatal

A 30-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in a crash with a motorcycle Thursday night.

Anthony Palmer was arrested after the crash in the 7600 block of Sheridan Road that killed a 20-year-old motorcycle driver, according to a news release issued Friday morning by Kenosha Police.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Police responded to the accident shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial scanner radio reports, a motorcyclist was lying on the ground, unresponsive, and CPR was performed.

The car involved ended up on its roof on a front lawn between a home and a tree, the mangled motorcycle tangled in a fence to the north of the home. A city light pole also was heavily damaged, according to the release.

Police continue to investigate. A check of Kenosha County Circuit Court records did not indicate when Palmer was expected to make an initial appearance.

Identities released in Wednesday fatal

Also Friday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department released the names of four people involved in a fatal accident Wednesday night.