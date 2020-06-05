Man charged in city fatal

A 30-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in a crash with a motorcycle Thursday night.
Anthony Palmer was arrested after the crash in the 7600 block of Sheridan Road that killed a 20-year-old motorcycle driver, according to a news release issued Friday morning by Kenosha Police.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
Police responded to the accident shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial scanner radio reports, a motorcyclist was lying on the ground, unresponsive, and CPR was performed.
The car involved ended up on its roof on a front lawn between a home and a tree, the mangled motorcycle tangled in a fence to the north of the home. A city light pole also was heavily damaged, according to the release.
Police continue to investigate. A check of Kenosha County Circuit Court records did not indicate when Palmer was expected to make an initial appearance.
Identities released in Wednesday fatal
Also Friday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department released the names of four people involved in a fatal accident Wednesday night.
Killed in the accident at Highways 50 and B in the village of Salem Lakes was Dominic Boll-Flaig, 14, from Twin Lakes, who was a front-seat passenger in a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by his brother, Tyler Boll-Flaig, 21, also of Twin Lakes.
Tyler Boll-Flaig suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The brothers’ vehicle was attempting to turn southbound onto Highway B when it was struck by a 2008 Volkswagen EOS traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, the release states. The Volkswagen was driven by Anthony Lagowski, 20, Twin Lakes.
Both Lagowski and a passenger in his vehicle, Valarie Flowers, 19, of Bristol, also were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Circuit Court records indicate that Lagowski was cited in the crash for operating after suspension causing death. He was scheduled for an intake court appearance Friday afternoon.
Police reported Wednesday that no intoxicants were detected on either operator and that both consented to a blood draw.
According to a social media post, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for funeral costs for Dominic Boll-Flaig. The post also states that Tyler Boll-Flaig suffered a cracked jaw, four broken vertebrae and broken ribs, as a result of the accident.
