Man charged in drunken driving crash

Crump reportedly told the driver of the Mountaineer that he could not stop because of his brakes, which she said was odd because the light was green, according to the complaint.

The defendant, who police reported was unsteady on his feet and stumbled while he walked, denied drinking or taking any recreational drugs. He said he did not know how the accident happened, said he couldn’t stop in time and felt like he “had to swerve to avoid people who were stopping in front of him.”

Crump also told police he believed the stoplight was red at the time of the crash.

The defendant also said he was on his way home from the methadone clinic, where he said he had been between 7 and 9 a.m. Deputies questioned that claim, as the accident happened at 3:26 p.m. and also later confirmed the clinic had been closed because it was Sunday.

Crump then failed a series of field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for the drunken driving offense. A legal blood draw was performed at a local hospital, but results were not included in the criminal complaint.

Court records indicate that Crump has previous drunken driving convictions on March 12, 2003, and Nov. 28, 2007, both in Kenosha County.

