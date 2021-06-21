Man charged in drunken driving crash

A multiple-car accident last month in the Village of Somers that left three people injured led to a felony charge filed against a 39-year-old Pleasant Prairie man.
The felony charge for a third offense drunken driving causing injury against Roger R. Crump carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison if he’s convicted.
Crump remains free on a $2,500 cash bond. He waived his preliminary hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court last month, pleaded not guilty and is due back in court July 20 for a final pre-trial hearing at 8:45 a.m. before Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies at about 3:26 p.m. on May 16 responded to a multiple-vehicle accident in the 600 block of Highway 31 in the Village of Somers.
Police determined through their investigation that Crump’s Ford F-150 pickup truck had struck a Buick Traverse from behind, which then struck a Toyota Highlander, which then struck a Mercury Mountaineer.
The driver of the Highlander suffered a neck sprain, a passenger suffered neck and back pain and a 9-year-old child suffered cuts from flying glass and head pain. A passenger in the Traverse suffered head pain.
All three drivers stated they were southbound on Highway 31 approaching the intersection with Highway A and had a green light to continue without slowing down. The driver of the Mountaineer said her vehicle was struck from behind by Crump’s vehicle, and then “the other two vehicles were struck in quick succession.”
Crump reportedly told the driver of the Mountaineer that he could not stop because of his brakes, which she said was odd because the light was green, according to the complaint.
The defendant, who police reported was unsteady on his feet and stumbled while he walked, denied drinking or taking any recreational drugs. He said he did not know how the accident happened, said he couldn’t stop in time and felt like he “had to swerve to avoid people who were stopping in front of him.”
Crump also told police he believed the stoplight was red at the time of the crash.
The defendant also said he was on his way home from the methadone clinic, where he said he had been between 7 and 9 a.m. Deputies questioned that claim, as the accident happened at 3:26 p.m. and also later confirmed the clinic had been closed because it was Sunday.
Crump then failed a series of field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for the drunken driving offense. A legal blood draw was performed at a local hospital, but results were not included in the criminal complaint.
Court records indicate that Crump has previous drunken driving convictions on March 12, 2003, and Nov. 28, 2007, both in Kenosha County.