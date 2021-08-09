Man charged with a hate crime for a second time in three months

A Kenosha man who was out on bond for a hate crime involving his neighbors was again arrested, this time after allegedly shouting racial slurs at the neighbor’s children.

Robert Colby, 58, was charged Monday with disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer and with four counts of felony bail jumping. At the time of his arrest Sunday, Colby was out on a $2,000 bond for a charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety with a hate crime enhancer for an incident involving the same neighbors. As part of his bond, he was barred from having contact with the neighbors involved.

According to the criminal complaint in the latest case, Colby’s neighbor on the 6400 block of 12th Avenue called 911 Saturday afternoon with a “neighbor trouble” complaint. The woman said Colby, who lives next door, had been yelling profanities and racial slurs at her four children, who range in age from 4 to 9, as they played in their driveway. The complaint states that the driveway is divided from Colby’s driveway by grass and a chain link fence. She told police Colby had gotten into his car and driven away after the incident.

When police spoke to Colby the following day, according to the complaint, he said he had had no contact with the neighbors and told police he had not been home at the time the incident allegedly occurred.