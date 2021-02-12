Man charged with fifth OWI after he was found with his vehicle stuck in a ditch

PARIS -- When a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy found an apparently intoxicated Wadsworth, Ill., man sitting in a vehicle stuck in a ditch in Paris, she asked the man where he had been.

“Lake Forest,” he answered.

And where did he think he was now, she asked.

“Here,” he answered.

Dustin McGuire, 36, was charged Friday with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy found McGuire sitting in the car in the ditch near the intersection of highways D and E at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

The complaint states that McGuire told the deputy he was helping a friend try to get the vehicle out of the ditch, but he was alone and there were no footsteps in the snow around the car. He could not provide the friend’s name.

According to the complaint McGuire became angry and refused to attempt a field sobriety test. Deputies described him as slurring his words and smelling strongly of alcohol, Two empty beers were found in the vehicle. Blood test results were not yet available.

McGuire had four previous drunk driving convictions, most recently in 2015.