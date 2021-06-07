Man charged with fourth DUI after accident

An investigation into a traffic accident early Sunday morning led to the fourth drunken driving charge for a 52-year-old Kenosha man.

Charles C. McElroy faces a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison if he’s convicted. McElroy remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

The defendant is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on June 17 for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating at 8:30 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police Officer responded to the 6300 block of 25th Avenue at 7:12 a.m. Sunday, after a caller told dispatch that a black Chevy Suburban had just hit a fence, then a pole and was trying to drive away.

Police spoke to the caller, who stated he was southbound on 30th Avenue when he observed the defendant’s eastbound vehicle make a right turn, and thought he had pulled into a garage, but then “just went off the road.” The caller further stated dust flew up everywhere and the “pole with the wire fell down.”

The caller then observed McElroy’s vehicle drive through the area, back up and go forward like it was stuck on something. McElroy then exited his vehicle to look at the damage. The caller told the defendant to stay there, but McElroy allegedly drove off.