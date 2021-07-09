Man fleeing police officer in pickup charged after allegedly hittting ambulance and house

After a caller reported a man was sitting in a pickup truck on 20th Avenue drinking alcohol from a bottle, a Kenosha Police officer pulled up behind the vehicle to check on the driver.
The driver was allegedly Justin Mass Sr., 43, who had been released from jail about two months before. When the officer got out of his car to walk up to the truck the driver fled, running through the stop sign at 46th Street and heading south on 20th Avenue at an estimated speed of 60 to 70 mph.
According to the complaint, the officer opted not to pursue the vehicle due to public safety concerns because it was headed toward heavily-travelled 52nd Street. But as the pickup reached 52nd Street the officer “observed a large plume of dust and knew the vehicle had been involved in an accident,” the complaint states.
The pickup had struck a Kenosha Fire Department ambulance that was headed west on 52nd, the ambulance then pushed into a red Kia sedan. The pickup then went over the curb on 20th Avenue, hitting a stop sign and throwing the sign’s metal pole about 100 feet into a maple tree, the pickup then hitting a parked Ford Explorer in a driveway on the 2000 block of 53rd Street, then a hitting porch, running through a yard and damaging a garden, sending decorative bricks flying, before hitting a tree and coming to rest.
The resident of the home and owner of the parked vehicle that was struck said he heard a crash and looked out to see a middle aged man with salt-and-pepper hair running away. A bottle of vodka with the top off was found inside the pickup.
According to the complaint, the incident occurred on the afternoon of June 10.
The pickup was registered to Mass’s girlfriend, who told police she had recently purchased it for his birthday, according to the complaint.
On June 14 an officer on patrol saw a man who matched the description of Justin Mass walking on the 5800 block of 23rd Avenue, then saw the man walk into Pa’s Pizza, 5621 22nd Ave. When the officer went into the pizza place, the employee said a man came into the store then ran out the back door.
The officer followed and saw Mass running eastbound through a parking lot. As he ran, multiple squad cars pulled in. Mass continued to run until an officer deployed a Taser and Mass fell to the ground.
He was held on probation violation until charges were filed this week.
Mass was charged with two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting police and obstructing police. He is being held on $25,000.
At his initial appearance, his defense attorney requested a mental competency hearing, which is scheduled for July 27.