Man pleads guilty in domestic incident

A 26-year-old Kenosha man who faced 11 criminal charges for an incident in December reached a plea agreement this week in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Arnulfo J. Gonzalez pleaded guilty to three of the 11 counts. He will be back in court July 26, at 4 p.m., for a sentencing hearing before Judge Mary Kay Wagner.

Court records indicate that Gonzalez pleaded guilty to two felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and to a felony count of fleeing/eluding an officer.

As part of the plea agreement, three felony charges of theft, a felony charge of armed robbery, a felony charge of intimidating a victim and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct were dismissed and read into the record.

Gonzalez remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to the 3600 block of 75th Street on Dec. 16, by a woman who said her son had beaten her husband and held a gun to his head.

The complaint states that Gonzalez allegedly got into an argument with his father, battered him, fired a gun into a wall and held a gun to his father's head. Gonzalez, who also demanded money, then fled when his mother called police.