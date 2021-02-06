Marchers call for equal justice and the revoking of Kyle Rittenhouse's bond

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis during protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25.

The marchers rallied shortly before noon in the parking lot across from the Stella Hotel and Ballroom at the corner of 58th Street and Sheridan Road. They called for solidarity with other community members and said they were there for Huber, Rosenbaum, and Grosskreutz.

“I don’t feel safe, no one feels safe,” McLEan said of Rittenhouse being allowed out of jail. “We’re sick and tire of it. We’re not standing for it anymore. We’re here to put in the work for our community. Graveley needs to step up and do the right thing.

“What’s happening is a huge injustice. We’re feeling disheartened and upset because there is a murder running around,” she said.

She said that if Graveley imposes a new bond of even an additional $200,000 that it would not be an effective because it has been proven there is a pool of money from Rittenhouse supporters who would bail him out.