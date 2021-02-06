Marchers call for equal justice and the revoking of Kyle Rittenhouse's bond

Braving temperatures in the single digits, local activists marched along Sheridan Road Saturday afternoon calling for the return to jail of Kyle Rittenhouse.
Members of Leaders of Kenosha and supporters of Black Lives Matter and Jacob Blake called for the revocation of bond and immediate jailing of the Antioch, Ill., teen accused of killing two and severely wounding a third during civil unrest in Kenosha last August.
A prosecution request to increase Rittenhouse’s bond will get a court hearing next week. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is expected to hear arguments on the bond request in the case on Thursday. It will be Rittenhouse’s first appearance before Schroeder, who will preside over the criminal case.
On Wednesday, prosecutors asked the court to increase Rittenhouse’s $2 million bond by $200,000, arguing that Rittenhouse violated terms of his bond by failing to update his address. The terms of bond require that he update his address within 48 hours of moving.
Rittenhouse has been free on bond since Nov. 20.
Led by Tanya McLean, executive director of LOK, and Justin Blake, whose nephew Jacob was shot by a Kenosha Police officer last August, Saturday’s marchers waved banners and chanted “No Justice No Peace!” They called on Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley to act now not to raise the bond, but to revoke it.
Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis during protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25.
The marchers rallied shortly before noon in the parking lot across from the Stella Hotel and Ballroom at the corner of 58th Street and Sheridan Road. They called for solidarity with other community members and said they were there for Huber, Rosenbaum, and Grosskreutz.
“I don’t feel safe, no one feels safe,” McLEan said of Rittenhouse being allowed out of jail. “We’re sick and tire of it. We’re not standing for it anymore. We’re here to put in the work for our community. Graveley needs to step up and do the right thing.
“What’s happening is a huge injustice. We’re feeling disheartened and upset because there is a murder running around,” she said.
She said that if Graveley imposes a new bond of even an additional $200,000 that it would not be an effective because it has been proven there is a pool of money from Rittenhouse supporters who would bail him out.
Blake and others chanted that if Graveley doesn’t do the right thing that he and others should be voted out of office during the next election. One community member said that all who had been complicit also are responsible, including the police department for not firing the officers and the City Council for not acting.
Blake asked ministers to offer support and prayers for safely and for Jacob Blake Sr., who has been admitted to Mercy Hospital in Chicago following his guest visit to President Joe Biden’s inauguration.