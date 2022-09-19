Mark Steven Carey, 52, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you’re thinking about going to a high school football game in Kenosha on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-game dinner plans.
The Kenosha Police Department is continuing to investigate a man’s death which occurred Friday evening during an apparent break-in and assault.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departments warned residents to be wary of small groups posing as utility workers approaching homes and attemptin…
A Silver Lake man is charged with practicing optometry without a license and theft.
“If I had a $1,000 for every architect that has reached out to look at the property, I would probably have $30-40K by now,” the realtor said.
The man accused of firing a shot into the air and starting fires during the 2020 turmoil in Downtown Kenosha is facing new criminal charges fo…
One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in the 9000 block of Sheridan Road early Sunday, according to law enforcement…
Two people are dead and two others were transported to a local hospital following a mass shooting that occurred at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Ave…
A 76-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges after allegedly hitting a woman with his vehicle on purpose over a dispute about garbage cans.
The area is about a block from Frank Elementary School, 1816 57th St., which was ordered by police to be placed on a lockdown at 12:57 p.m., according to radio chatter.
