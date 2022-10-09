MARRIAGE LICENSES

Ryan Andrew Micksch and Mariah Elizabeth Heyden
Ashley Marybeth Gerstner and Beth Marie Greve
Lucas Allin Rodriguez and Marina Skye Secor
Brandon James Sackett and Tori Lynne Clark
Joseph Terrence Nauss and Sonia Therese Binder
Amber Marie Saldivar and Alissa Mae Debell
Anthony Michael De Zee and Colleen Elizabeth Carlson
Timothy Robert Zumpano and Jerrica Lorraine Dusing
Theodore Owen Slater and Heather Michelle Stover
Jacob David Kreier and Sabrina Chance Sherrin
Philip Jesse Zupke and Alyssa Elizabeth Nelson
Timothy F Miller and Melissa Virginia Watson
People are also reading…
Hector Manuel Laracuente Jr. and Nicole Ann Carter
Jacob Michael Nitsche and Hayley Anne Vaughn
Brock Anthony Higgins and Alicia Lynn Drum
Joshua Paul Keene and Jamie Lynn Fischer
Bryan Michael Maraccini and Mykenna Taylor Runge
Evan David Rickert and Isabel Katherine Alfaro
Warren Christopher Hudson and Judith Anne Miller
Roy Tyler Miller and Jocelyn Claire Smith
Robert Willian DeVilbiss and Faith Jean Marie Flores
Jhonattan Dorbal Paredes and Randi Taylor Gudmundson
Michael William Thomson and Roxanne Marie Boyer
Jose Daniel Ventura Tejeda and Natalie Vazquez Del Mercado Uribe
Bruce Andrew Tomczewski and Linda Lou Bormann