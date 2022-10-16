MARRIAGE LICENSES

Patrick James Anderson Staggs and Kathy Jo Ragland
Andrew Carleton Bleil and Monica Kaur Dhaliwal
Alex Lee Thelen and Rebecca Mae Sprowl
Vincent John Coulter and Bethany Anne Tatyana Koepke
Daniel Edward Kurowski and Renee Ann Behm
Brandon Marques McClinton and Isabella Ray-Lynn Jensen
Dakota James Lehtinen and Daisy Bernadette Hope Lostumo
Johnathan David Daulton and Sol Monic Taghap Arreola
Sabre Marcus Shulski and Jessica Grace Wiercinski
William David Jalensky and Joanne Schroeter
Joshua Jeffrey Leonard Danzinger and Ernice Gavin Alegrado Juezan
People are also reading…
Timothy James Jurijczuk and Jennifer Rae Parks
Andrew James Lintner and Kellie Ann Ratzburg
Eric Stephen Wyrostek and Megan Riuth Lemke
John William Vaughn Jr. and Nancy Luz Rivera
Nathaniel James Stelter and Allison Jean Busch
Lauren Elizabeth Hanson and Kimberly Marie Ganser