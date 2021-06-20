 Skip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Timothy Ted Secketa Jr. and Pamela Marie Broeski

Emmanuel Lenzell Wright and Shamone Monae Adams

Tyler John Vidas and Jocelyn Gomez

Nicholas William Feivor and Heather Rose Bauspies

Alexander Doninick Ferruzzi and Breanna Jane Gross

Alec Joseph England and Randi Marie Hansen

Benjamin Jack Filter and Hannah Marie Chabela

Jesse Davis Duttler and Adrian Sherelle Hawkins

Jason William Bruno and Lisa Nicole Perfors

Karl Mark Ciecko and Jennifer Lee-Ann Childers

Connor James Simonsen and Quintessa Grace Mussared

Michael Anthony Chase and Jesus Peter Garza

Justin Vernon Lippert and Olivia Mary Anne Higginbottom

Dexter Marlin Molinaro and Shannon Elizabeth Fox

Kasey Lloyd Lois and Ashley Elizabeth Olsen

Jake Steven Lostroscio and Fagan Rose Raslawski

Marissa Christine Haupt and Keyarra Alexis McCray

Cristopher Matthew Manfredini and Melissa Mae Black

Kyle Aaron Racas and Hailey Gayle Houtz

Jason Edward Tainter and Tabatha Marie Rachfal

Rafael Berrios Jr. and Lisa Marie Anderson

Luis Garcia and Lisa Kim Range

Joseph Chester Bostetter and Amy Daye Jacob

Kenneth Edwin Fronsee and Evelyn Ileana Flores Caal

Daniel Jeremiah Woodall and Karra Dawn Barnes

Christopher Michael Holston and Christina Coburn

Robert Richard Welninski and Nancy Elizabeth Stauche

