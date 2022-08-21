Marriage licenses

Jose Juvenal Velazquez Murguia and Casandra De Jesus Vazquez Del Marcado Paura
Jacob Daniel Smith and Sarah Lynn Schmitke
Jesse Edward Henry and Josephine Donna Walles
Jacob Michael Dawiec and Madeline Kate Kern Pesch
Adam Steven Carey and Judith Elizabeth Kirkland
Noah Joseph Lautenschlager and Lisa Jordan Bedessem
Jascon Benjamin Melichar and Laura Lynn Dabbs
Jermaine Lamar Wynn and Felicia Marie Walraven
Jimmy Chinh Doan and Nadia Beatriz Rivera
Mason Howard Mann and Abigail Rose Neuendorf
Paul John Fairclough and Carrie Lynn Gatske
People are also reading…
Luigi John Giannini and Jessica Marie Howard
Jesse Dayle Luhn and Stephanie Lynne Marinelli
Myron Earl Gates and Lakitzsha Paris Jenkins
Louis Michael Rodgers and Brittany Nicole Brzezinski
Justin Matthew Burg and Jolanda Marie Herrera
Paul Matthew Louden and Stephanie Ann Kamin
Robert Kenneth Wilinski and Allie Michelle Jobes
Robert James Hula Jr. and Sharon Rebecca Boisvert
Jeffery Louis Lowy and Christie Lynn Smith
Russell Joseph Kalfas and Brianne Elissa Johnson
Michael Edward Heroux and Sandy J. Van Swol
Aaron James Pfaff and Elana Samantha Brinkman
Octavio Gomez Martinez and Rosalina Aviles Sotelo
Ashley Latrice Goheen and Samantha Ann Cunningham
Michael Todd Deja and Diane Kay Modory
Jordan Charles Raymond and Amber Elizabeth Davis
Lucas Joseph Poull and Bethany Clara Zenon
Timothy Scott McDonald and Sandra Carmona
Paul Emerson Cardin III and Alex Ann Duet
Patrick Charles Riley and Jessica Nichole Harbin
Christopher Duane Allen Thomas and Kadijah Ishanna Latrice Evans
Nathan Robert Vankoningsveld and Laura Margaret Kelley
Michael Christopher Pachol and Desiree Keilyn Lenick Pena
Ramiro Reyes Jr. and Elizabeth Zhuky Garcia