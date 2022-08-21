 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Jose Juvenal Velazquez Murguia and Casandra De Jesus Vazquez Del Marcado Paura

Jacob Daniel Smith and Sarah Lynn Schmitke

Jesse Edward Henry and Josephine Donna Walles

Jacob Michael Dawiec and Madeline Kate Kern Pesch

Adam Steven Carey and Judith Elizabeth Kirkland

Noah Joseph Lautenschlager and Lisa Jordan Bedessem

Jascon Benjamin Melichar and Laura Lynn Dabbs

Jermaine Lamar Wynn and Felicia Marie Walraven

Jimmy Chinh Doan and Nadia Beatriz Rivera

Mason Howard Mann and Abigail Rose Neuendorf

Paul John Fairclough and Carrie Lynn Gatske

Luigi John Giannini and Jessica Marie Howard

Jesse Dayle Luhn and Stephanie Lynne Marinelli

Myron Earl Gates and Lakitzsha Paris Jenkins

Louis Michael Rodgers and Brittany Nicole Brzezinski

Justin Matthew Burg and Jolanda Marie Herrera

Paul Matthew Louden and Stephanie Ann Kamin

Robert Kenneth Wilinski and Allie Michelle Jobes

Robert James Hula Jr. and Sharon Rebecca Boisvert

Jeffery Louis Lowy and Christie Lynn Smith

Russell Joseph Kalfas and Brianne Elissa Johnson

Michael Edward Heroux and Sandy J. Van Swol

Aaron James Pfaff and Elana Samantha Brinkman

Octavio Gomez Martinez and Rosalina Aviles Sotelo

Ashley Latrice Goheen and Samantha Ann Cunningham

Michael Todd Deja and Diane Kay Modory

Jordan Charles Raymond and Amber Elizabeth Davis

Lucas Joseph Poull and Bethany Clara Zenon

Timothy Scott McDonald and Sandra Carmona

Paul Emerson Cardin III and Alex Ann Duet

Patrick Charles Riley and Jessica Nichole Harbin

Christopher Duane Allen Thomas and Kadijah Ishanna Latrice Evans

Nathan Robert Vankoningsveld and Laura Margaret Kelley

Michael Christopher Pachol and Desiree Keilyn Lenick Pena

Ramiro Reyes Jr. and Elizabeth Zhuky Garcia

