Marriage licenses

Damien Craig Patterson and Elena Baryshnikova

Max Matthew Sedlack and Carly Ann Foreman

Liam Christopher Barber and Heather Elizabeth Dereu

Aidan Kadger Odle and Delaney Elizabeth Strash

Albert John Geroge and Molly Paie Robbins

Christopher James Schrandt and Mikaela Alyssa Chumbley

Jesus Edwardo Escobedo and Maxine Elise Delabrue

Robert Russell Weber and Rebecca Marie Thompson

David Anthony Koltanowski and Kara Ruth Campbell

Carlos Gonzales and Kathleen Susan Jechorek

Adam Ray Kivisto and Molly Margaret Lawrence

Robert Leroy Kronz Jr. and Kristine Marie Jacobs

Robert Flord Sorn and Barbara Ann Paupa

Jose Alexander Lopez and Danielle Lucero Martinez

Donimic Anthony Pisciotti and Kelcy Therese Owens

Matthew Peter Greco and Kate Marie Ostrowski

Nicholas Isaiah Dennis and Laquita Lashae Pompy

Jose Jesus Ibarra Delgado and Kalie Ann Marie Freeman

Brian James Gildenstern and Kayla Joyce Richardson

Jeffrey Allen Anton and Ariel Lee Krause

Alec Samuel Birz and Kayla Judith Gentz

jared Carl Baldwin and Alexandra Ishe Adali

Austin Matthew Zagar and Brooklyn Ann Yankunas

Anthony Francis O'Donnell and Victoria Lynn Jobski

James Michael Kuebler and Sabrina Marie Davis

Scott Anthony Schmitt and Kelsey Marie Molitor

Jose Edgar Aguilar Ochoa and Silvia Julissa Gomez Aguilar

