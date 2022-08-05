Marriage licenses

Damien Craig Patterson and Elena Baryshnikova
Max Matthew Sedlack and Carly Ann Foreman
Liam Christopher Barber and Heather Elizabeth Dereu
Aidan Kadger Odle and Delaney Elizabeth Strash
Albert John Geroge and Molly Paie Robbins
Christopher James Schrandt and Mikaela Alyssa Chumbley
Jesus Edwardo Escobedo and Maxine Elise Delabrue
Robert Russell Weber and Rebecca Marie Thompson
David Anthony Koltanowski and Kara Ruth Campbell
Carlos Gonzales and Kathleen Susan Jechorek
Adam Ray Kivisto and Molly Margaret Lawrence
Robert Leroy Kronz Jr. and Kristine Marie Jacobs
Robert Flord Sorn and Barbara Ann Paupa
Jose Alexander Lopez and Danielle Lucero Martinez
Donimic Anthony Pisciotti and Kelcy Therese Owens
Matthew Peter Greco and Kate Marie Ostrowski
Nicholas Isaiah Dennis and Laquita Lashae Pompy
Jose Jesus Ibarra Delgado and Kalie Ann Marie Freeman
Brian James Gildenstern and Kayla Joyce Richardson
Jeffrey Allen Anton and Ariel Lee Krause
Alec Samuel Birz and Kayla Judith Gentz
jared Carl Baldwin and Alexandra Ishe Adali
Austin Matthew Zagar and Brooklyn Ann Yankunas
Anthony Francis O'Donnell and Victoria Lynn Jobski
James Michael Kuebler and Sabrina Marie Davis
Scott Anthony Schmitt and Kelsey Marie Molitor
Jose Edgar Aguilar Ochoa and Silvia Julissa Gomez Aguilar