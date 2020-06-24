Martice Fuller's bond raised from $1 million to $5 million after prosecution argues tie to Kizer case

Fuller, 17, is alleged to have shot and killed his former girlfriend, 15-year-old Kaylie Juga, on May 9, 2019, alleged to have attacked the girl in her Kenosha home and then shot her mother Stephanie Juga when she came to her daughter’s aid. Stephanie Juga survived.

Graveley argued that advocacy groups paying bond using money collected from small donors divorces defendants from the usual consequences that come with violating bond agreements — the forfeiture of money that would normally be posted personally or by family.

Given that 17-year-old Fuller faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison, Graveley argued “it would be almost irrational” if he did not flee or “return to finish the job” of killing Stephanie Juga if he was released on bond.

He said Stephanie Juga was “terrified” when she learned of the remark made to the bond clerk.

Defense attorney Carl Johnson, who also represented Kizer in the past, argued against the increase, saying there was no comparison between the two cases. “It is a much different circumstance and (different) support of the community around her compared to Mr. Fuller in this case,” Johnson said. “I don’t think its a reason to increase the bond here.”

Wagner agreed with Graveley, ordering the change.