Martice Fuller's bond raised from $1 million to $5 million after prosecution argues tie to Kizer case

Chrystul Kizer’s release on bond this week had a nearly immediate effect on another high-profile case in Kenosha County, with a judge agreeing Wednesday to raise the bond for Martice Fuller from $1 million to $5 million.
District Attorney Michael Graveley argued at a hearing Wednesday that the fact that advocacy groups used donated money to pay Kizer’s $400,000 bond dramatically increased the possibility that Fuller could be released on bond. The state filed a motion Monday, the same day Kizer bonded out, to raise Fuller’s bond.
Graveley said a member of one of the organizations that paid Kizer’s bond spoke about the Fuller case to the clerk handling the payment.
“While present there, a representative of one of those organizations, provided a statement to the booking clerk there, where essentially the summary of that statement was ‘I’ll be back for Martice Fuller,’” Graveley told Judge Mary K. Wagner. “I don’t know if that remark was made in bad taste, whether it was a caustic remark, whether it was a serious … but it provides a glimpse into the ability to pay.”
Kizer is charged with first degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of a man who the state acknowledges had been involved in child trafficking underage girls including Kizer. Advocates from around the country have been pushing for her release, and donors provided money to pay her bond Monday.
Fuller, 17, is alleged to have shot and killed his former girlfriend, 15-year-old Kaylie Juga, on May 9, 2019, alleged to have attacked the girl in her Kenosha home and then shot her mother Stephanie Juga when she came to her daughter’s aid. Stephanie Juga survived.
Graveley argued that advocacy groups paying bond using money collected from small donors divorces defendants from the usual consequences that come with violating bond agreements — the forfeiture of money that would normally be posted personally or by family.
Given that 17-year-old Fuller faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison, Graveley argued “it would be almost irrational” if he did not flee or “return to finish the job” of killing Stephanie Juga if he was released on bond.
He said Stephanie Juga was “terrified” when she learned of the remark made to the bond clerk.
Defense attorney Carl Johnson, who also represented Kizer in the past, argued against the increase, saying there was no comparison between the two cases. “It is a much different circumstance and (different) support of the community around her compared to Mr. Fuller in this case,” Johnson said. “I don’t think its a reason to increase the bond here.”
Wagner agreed with Graveley, ordering the change.
“The thought that a community group would be able to post over $1 million or more is somewhat shocking to me. However it appears to me that it is possible,” Wagner said. “This was an extremely violent crime, and my fear if Mr. Fuller’ is released, would be that he would proceed to harm Mrs. Juga.”
Fuller is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 1. His case was originally scheduled to go to trial in February and a jury was selected, but Wagner ordered the trial be adjourned after the state revealed that Fuller had asked friends and family to speak to members of the jury on his behalf.
