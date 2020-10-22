Mary Augustine: Going with the true experts

Mr. Thomas Stefani stated in a recent editorial that OSHA PPE professionals Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan have determined that face masks are ineffective in the battle against COVID-19 and can even be detrimental to the wearer, stating wearing masks is likely spreading the virus.

I researched Clark and Meghan and found no professional certification for either. I found no record of medical degrees or degrees in the fields of epidemiology, infectious diseases, or any health field.

Mr. Stefani listed Clark and Meghan as OSHA PPE professionals. According to the OSHA government website, the responsibilities of a PPE professional is to train workers how to wear PPE (put it on, wear it, remove it) and how to maintain the PPE equipment.

Does this describe someone qualified to offer a scientific assessment on the effectiveness of face masks?

I am puzzled why one would believe a Facebook post by people with no qualifications and not follow the recommendations of Doctors Fauci, Birx, and Redfield.

I’m going with the true experts.

Mary Augustine, Somers

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0