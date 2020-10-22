 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Augustine: Going with the true experts
View Comments
Letters from Readers

Mary Augustine: Going with the true experts

Mr. Thomas Stefani stated in a recent editorial that OSHA PPE professionals Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan have determined that face masks are ineffective in the battle against COVID-19 and can even be detrimental to the wearer, stating wearing masks is likely spreading the virus.

I researched Clark and Meghan and found no professional certification for either. I found no record of medical degrees or degrees in the fields of epidemiology, infectious diseases, or any health field.

Mr. Stefani listed Clark and Meghan as OSHA PPE professionals. According to the OSHA government website, the responsibilities of a PPE professional is to train workers how to wear PPE (put it on, wear it, remove it) and how to maintain the PPE equipment.

Does this describe someone qualified to offer a scientific assessment on the effectiveness of face masks?

I am puzzled why one would believe a Facebook post by people with no qualifications and not follow the recommendations of Doctors Fauci, Birx, and Redfield.

I’m going with the true experts.

Mary Augustine, Somers

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evers recall organizer: Signature goal near
State & Regional

Evers recall organizer: Signature goal near

As a 60-day window to collect and submit 668,327 valid petition signatures to the Wisconsin Elections Commission nears its close, Burlington area petition organizer Misty R. Polewczynski is confident her efforts, begun in late August, to recall Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will meet their goal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert