Masks remain optional at KUSD for 2022-2023 school year

Kenosha Unified School District will continue to make mask-wearing optional for students and staff following a school board meeting on Tuesday.

KUSD will continue to provide hand sanitizer, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

KUSD chief communications officer Tanya Ruder said there is not a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students and staff.

Students will have the option to attend school virtually via eSchool.

The only exception to the optional mask-wearing decision is any party, such as staff members or students, involved in the federal Head Start program as it is a federal mask mandate.

Other changes to the guidelines include elementary students no longer being required to take home devices on a daily basis, and field trips will be allowed to resume.

Emergency paid sick leave reference for staff was removed from the district's guidelines because it ended on June 30, 2022. Emergency paid sick leave reference for positive cases/quarantine procedures was removed because it also ended on June 30, 2022.