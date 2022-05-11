Match Game Bowling PRINT

Editor's note: Wednesday's second and final night of the Women's Division and Super Senior Men's Division finals in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament ended too late for this edition. For an updated story on the tournament, visit kenoshanews.com/sports.

Rich Beltoya has put himself in great position to become just the second person to win two titles in the same year in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament.

Beltoya shook off a bad first game Tuesday night as this week's finals of the 58th annual tournament continued at Surfside Bowl, getting stronger as his eight-game block went along to take over first place following the first night of the Men's Division finals.

After starting with a 180 in losing his first match, Beltoya won his next seven Tuesday, finishing with a 7-1 match record and a total pinfall of 1,938 for 548 points. Bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and either gain or lose a point for each pin over or under 200 in each game.

Beltoya will go into Friday's second night of Men's Division finals with a 50-point lead on Kyle Zagar, the 2018 Men's champion and last year's runner-up. Zagar fashioned a match record of 5-3 on Tuesday but led the field with a pinfall of 1,948 — an average of 243.5 per game — to total 498 points.

Before he guns for his second career Men's title — he won his first back in 1992 — Beltoya will first be trying to win his fourth Senior Men's Division title in the second night of those finals tonight at Surfside. Beltoya is in second place in the Senior Men's field with 578 points, just 26 behind leader Rich Larsen's 604 going into tonight.

If Beltoya can pull off wins in the Senior Men's Division tonight and the Men's Division on Friday, he would join Ed Seliga, who completed the Men's-Senior Men's feat in 2011, as the only bowlers in tournament history to win two titles in one year.

There is plenty of competition, though, in this year's Men's Division field. Behind Zagar in third place after Tuesday is 2017 Men's champion Jacob Boresch, who posted a 3-5 match record but knocked over 1,894 pins for 384 points.

Gary Exner Jr. is in fourth place with 366 points after a 5-3 match record and a pinfall of 1,816 and Kyle Peterson is in fifth place with 363 points after a 4-4 match record and pinfall of 1,843.

Lurking in sixth place after Tuesday is a big name, as four-time Men's champion Ben Betchkal had a match record of 3-5 and a pinfall of 1,868 for 358 points. Betchkal, who won Men's titles in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2019, will start Friday 208 points behind Beltoya, but he could shoot right up the leaderboard and put the pressure on with some early big games.

Big games were key for Beltoya on Tuesday, as he followed up his opening-math 180 by going 258-237-257-278 over his next three matches. He then closed with a 275 in his eighth and final match Tuesday to get himself into the top spot.

Zagar, also capable of a big game at any time, fired a 279 in his eighth and final match Tuesday to stay right on Beltoya's heels.

There were no perfect games Tuesday, but Exner just missed with a 298 in his third match, and Jason Griffin — who fired a 300 during qualifying last week — fired a 289 in his seventh match for the highest score of the night. Griffin is in seventh place behind Betchkal with 340 points after a match record of 4-4 and pinfall of 1,820 on Tuesday.

The tournament continues tonight at Surfside with the conclusion of the Senior Men's Division finals.

In third place behind Larsen and Beltoya is Matt Zagar with 509 points, followed by AJ Hedges in fourth with 414 points and Jeff Rampart in fifth with 378 points. A three-time Men's Division champion, Rampart is seeking his first Senior Men's title.

Bowling begins at 6:30 p.m.

