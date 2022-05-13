Match Game Bowling Tournament (PRINT)

Editor's note: Friday's second night of the Men's Division finals, and also the final night of the tournament, in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Surfside Bowl ended too late for this edition. For an updated story on the tournament, visit kenoshanews.com/sports.

It was one down and one to go for Rich Beltoya on Thursday night.

And on Thursday, at least, the rest of the field hardly stood a chance.

In the second night of the Senior Men's Division finals in the 58th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Surfside Bowl, Beltoya was totally dominant, racking up an 803 series over his first three matches and then firing a 300 in his fourth to seize total command on the way to his fourth Senior Men's title and fifth Match Game title overall.

That put him in position to accomplish a rare feat Friday in the final night of the tournament.

Beltoya entered Friday night on top of the Men's Division field after Tuesday's first night of finals as he attempted to win two divisions in the same year. That's only been done once before, by Ed Seliga in 2011 when he won both the Men's and Senior Men's titles.

A tall, smooth left-hander, Beltoya was in great shape to match Seliga's accomplishment, especially he started off Friday like he did Thursday.

Beltoya started Thursday in second place, 26 behind leader Rich Larsen following Monday's first night of Senior Men's finals.

But Beltoya quickly took over first place Thursday by winning his first match with a 268, then he followed that up with a 256, a 279 and a 300. By the time he wrapped up his perfect game, Beltoya was up to 1,001 points and a had a massive 269-point lead on Larsen.

Bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and either gain or lose a point for each pin over or under 200 in each game.

After adding this year's Senior Men's title to the ones he captured in 2016, 2018 and 2019, Beltoya — who also won a Men's Division title in 1992 and turns 57 next week — gave a humble shrug over his dominance.

"With the talent in this division that we had, I was just fortunate," he said. "I was fortunate, I was in a groove and I was carrying. You just don't think. You just keep throwing."

Beltoya finished his two-night run in the Senior Men's Division with a total pinfall of 4,050 and a 16-match record of 11-5 for a final total of 1,180 points. In his eight matches Thursday, Beltoya averaged 252.75 and went 6-2 in his matches.

He slowed down a bit as the night went on, rolling a 200 and a 238 in his sixth and seventh matches, but he finished in style with a 256 in his placement match against Larsen, with the title already secured.

"I'm just zoned in there, and the carry was phenomenal," Beltoya said of his sizzling start Thursday. "I was getting on the ball real clean and I was getting good rotation, so that's what helped.

"And then later as it gets a little warmer down here, then you start having thumb issues, because you can stick in the ball. I kind of had a little bit of that, but early I was locked in."

Larsen, meanwhile, finished his strong tournament run with a two-night pinfall of 3,830 and a match record of 11-5 to finish second behind Beltoya with 960 points. Matt Zagar (3,736, 11-5) finished third with 956 points, three-time Men's champion Jeff Rampart (3,820, 8-8) was fourth with 860 and Gene Pobloski (3,731, 7-8-1) was fifth with 756.

Beltoya did admit by the end of Thursday that he was definitely feeling the fatigue of having bowled so many games the last two weeks. After qualifying in two divisions last week, Beltoya had bowled 16 matches this week in the Senior Men's Division finals and eight in the Men's Division finals after Thursday, with eight more coming Friday night to wrap things up.

Asked what it would take to fend off the Men's field and stay in the top spot by the end of Friday and pull off the double-title feat, Beltoya said it would take another big pinfall total like he posted Thursday.

"With that field, oh boy," he said. "To win that thing (Friday) with that talent in there, it's going to take a huge number again. At least what I did (Thursday) night, probably, to win."

Beltoya entered Friday with a 50-point lead on Kyle Zagar, the 2018 Men's champion and last year's runner-up. Jacob Boresch, the 2017 Men's champion, was in third place with 394 points, followed by Gary Exner Jr. in fourth with 366 and Kyle Peterson in fifth with 363.

Lurking in sixth place, 190 points behind Beltoya, was four-time Men's champion Ben Betchkal, who won titles in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2019.

