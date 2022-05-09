Match Game Bowling Tournament PRINT

Editor's note: Monday's first night of Senior Men's Division finals in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Surfside Bowl ended too late for this edition. For an updated story on the tournament, visit kenoshanews.com/sports.

Allie Hedges started with a bang and will go into Wednesday night with a great chance to win her first Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament title.

But she'll have to fend off some tough competition to do so.

In the first night of the Women's Division finals in the 58th annual tournament Sunday at Surfside Bowl, Hedges opened her five-match run by firing a 278 and went on to win her other four matches of the night, too, en route to a 5-0 match record and a pinfall of 1,125.

That added up to 275 points for Hedges, as bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and either gain or lose a point for each pin over or under 200 in each game.

Right behind Hedges in second place is three-time Women's Division champion Courtney Wolf, who also fired a 278 in her first game Sunday and led the field with a pinfall of 1,166, an average of 233.2 for her five games. However, Wolf also lost two of her matches, which cost her 60 points, and finished with a match record of 3-2.

So, with 256 points, Wolf — the Women's champion in 2015, 2017 and 2019 — will go into Wednesday's second night of finals with 256 points, just 19 behind Hedges.

Also in strong contention is Angela Hanna, who entered finals week with the top score through last week's qualifying.

Hanna totaled a pinfall of 1,096 for her five games Sunday and went 4-1 in her matches for a total of 216 points, which places her 59 behind Hedges and 40 behind Wolf going into Sunday, well within striking distance.

Ashley Pobloski, meanwhile, sits in fourth place with 146 points after a pinfall of 1,056 and a match record of 3-2 on Sunday, while Tracy Beltoya is in fifth with 145 points after a pinfall of 1,055 and a match record of 3-2.

Super Senior Men

Defending champion Jerry Elsen is in great position for a second straight title in the Super Senior Men's Division, which also had its first night of finals Sunday and concludes Wednesday.

Elsen fired a five-game block of 1,040 on Sunday and posted a 4-1 match record to total 160 points. He opened with a 237 and finished with an average of 208 on the night.

Elsen will go into Wednesday with a 23-point lead on Mel Apilado, who totaled a pinfall of 987 but went 5-0 in his matches Sunday for 137 points.

In third place is Ed Seliga, who totaled 123 points Sunday with a pinfall of 1,033 and a match record of 3-2. Seliga has plenty of big-match experience in the tournament, as he won the Senior Men's title in 2010 and 2011 and the Men's title in 2011, becoming the only double-winner in tournament history that year.

In fourth place, meanwhile, is Bruce Stebbins with 121 points after a pinfall of 1,016 and a match record of 3-1-1, followed by Tim Alfredson in fifth place with 86 points after a pinfall of 996 and a match record of 3-2. Alfredson won Men’s titles in 1982 and 1986 and a Senior Men’s title in 2004.

Finals week continues at Surfside tonight with the first eight matches of the Men's Division finals.

Kyle Zagar, the 2018 Men's champion and last year's runner-up, posted the top qualifying score last week among the 16 bowlers who qualified for the Men's finals.

Zagar was followed by 2013 Men's champion Billy Harris, Jason Griffin, 2017 Men's champion Jacob Boresch and Jason Weber.

Bowling begins at 6:30 p.m.

