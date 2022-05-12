Match Game Bowling Tournament (SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION PRINT)

Editor's note: Friday's second night of the Men's Division finals, also the final night of the tournament, in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Surfside Bowl ended too late to be included in this edition. For an updated story on the tournament, visit kenoshanews.com/sports.

Bruce Stebbins fondly recalled late Wednesday night combing through the paper way back in the 1970s for all the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament scores and updates when they ran day after day while the tournament was going on.

In 2022, in the 58th annual tournament, Stebbins can finally read his name at the top of a division.

Eligible to compete in the Super Senior Men's Division for the first time this year by reaching age 62, Stebbins captured his first-ever Match Game title with a stellar performance Wednesday night at Surfside Bowl, vaulting from fifth place in the 10-bowler field at the beginning of the night to first place at the end of it.

A bowler all his life, Stebbins said he's regularly competed in the Men's and Senior Men's divisions over the years, but he won his first title in his first year competing in the Super Senior Men's Division.

"It's pretty exciting," Stebbins said in a phone interview after his win. "I just love bowling. I love the Kenosha News Tournament.

"... It is, from a bowler's perspective, they kind of call it the Super Bowl of bowling. From Kenosha's perspective, it really is. It means the world to me."

Stebbins was in fifth place following Sunday's first night of finals, but he wasn't far off the lead, trailing leader and defending Super Senior Men's champion Jerry Elsen by just 39 points.

Stebbins knew he could make up that ground.

"Literally, I said (after) I got done with the first round on Sunday night, I said, 'I'm in a perfect position,'" Stebbins said. "'I'm 39 out. You get 30 points for a win. So if I'm literally 39 out at the end of the night going into the position match, all you do is win by nine, you're in. I'm well within striking distance. If I'm the best bowler tonight, I'm going to win. That's all I've got to do.'

"That's a pretty good opportunity."

Stebbins seized on that opportunity right away Wednesday, firing a 280 in his first match, the highest score of the night, to get himself right into the title mix. Stebbins split his next two matches with a 224 and a 197, then he managed to win his fourth match with a 205 to set himself up for the title going into the placement round.

There, Stebbins had to face Ed Seliga, who held the lead by 23 points over Stebbins, 340-317, going into the placement matches. Always steady and consistent, Seliga won back-to-back Senior Men's titles in 2010 and 2011 and the Men's title in 2011 to become the only bowler in tournament history, so far, to win two Match Game titles in the same year.

But with 30 points awarded for each match win and a point either added or subtracted for each pin over or under 200 in each game, Stebbins knew he just needed to beat Seliga to take the extra 30 points and win the title.

"If I can be in position to win come the last game of the night, that's all I can ask," Stebbins said.

Stebbins indeed beat Seliga, 256-226, to finish with a five-game pinfall of 1,161 on Wednesday, an average of 232.2 per game, and a match record of 4-1 on the night. Overall, Stebbins finished his two-night run with a 10-match record of 7-2-1 and a pinfall of 2,178 for 403 points, 37 ahead of Seliga, who finished second with 366 points after a two-night record of 6-4 and a pinfall of 2,186.

Stebbins averaged just 203.2 per game in Sunday's first night of the Super Senior Men's finals and said the lane conditions were definitely easier Wednesday, which could've been for a variety of reasons, including the warm, humid weather that set in.

"It's our (the bowlers') job to figure it out," said Stebbins, who got to celebrate his victory Wednesday night with his daughter, Beth, who he said drove down from Minneapolis to support her father and is getting married in June.

Elsen, meanwhile, finished third in this year's Super Senior Men's field with 305 points (6-4 match record, pinfall of 2,125), Mel Apilado was fourth with 181 points (7-3, 1,971) and Al Wallat was fifth with 159 points (6-4, 1,979).

Tourney concludes tonight

The tournament concludes tonight at Surfside with the final night of the Men's Division finals.

Rich Beltoya, who won a Men's title back in 1992, will enter the second night of the Men's finals atop the field with 548 points after Tuesday's first night of finals. He's 50 ahead of Kyle Zagar, the 2018 Men's champion and last year's runner-up, who sits in second place in with 498 points.

Behind Beltoya and Zagar are 2017 Men's champion Jacob Boresch in third place with 384 points, Gary Exner Jr. in fourth with 366 and Kyle Peterson in fifth with 363. Four-time Men's champion Ben Betchkal, meanwhile, is in sixth place with 358 points.

Beltoya could also be attempting to achieve a rare feat tonight. He was in second place entering Thursday's second night of the Senior Men's Division finals, which ended too late for results to be included in this edition of the News.

If Beltoya managed to claim the Senior Men's title, which would be No. 4 in that division for him, he'll be looking to join Ed Seliga as the only bowlers to win two Match Game titles in the same year. Seliga won the Men's and Senior Men's titles in 2011.

Bowling begins at 6:30 p.m.

