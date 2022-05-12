Match Game Bowling Tournament (WOMEN'S DIVISION PRINT)

Editor's note: Friday's second night of the Men's Division finals, also the final night of the tournament, in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Surfside Bowl ended too late to be included in this edition. For an updated story on the tournament, visit kenoshanews.com/sports.

You could say Angela Hanna had her tunnel vision locked in pretty tight Wednesday night.

She was so locked in, in fact, that when the final ball was thrown to complete the Women's Division finals in the 58th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Surfside Bowl, she didn't even know she'd won.

"I didn't even know I won the thing," Hanna said with a laugh in a phone interview Thursday morning. "I was like, wait, 'Did I win?' I didn't realize what was going on."

Well, she won all right, and it was a long time coming.

Hanna said she's been competing in the Women's Division of the Match Game Tournament for "15-plus years," but this was her first title.

"I've been close and yet haven't won," Hanna said. "(Wednesday) night was the night.

"I just felt more confident and was more focused. I was just in the zone. That's what I told one of my girlfriends. I'm like, 'Man, I feel this. I'm doing this. This is my year.'"

Hanna said she paid absolutely no attention to what was going on around her and what the scores of the other bowlers were, and that strategy sure paid off — even if she didn't realize it right away — as she jumped from third place after Sunday's first night of the Women's Division finals to first by the end of Wednesday.

Hanna started Wednesday 59 points behind leader Allie Hedges, also bidding for her first Match Game title, and 40 behind three-time Women's champion Courtney Wolf, who started Wednesday in second place.

Bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and either gain or lose a point for each pin over or under 200 in each game.

Hanna started off her five-match run Wednesday by winning with a 267 and went on to win all her other matches on the night to finish 5-0 in Wednesday's competition and 9-1 total in her 10 matches, including Sunday.

With a 9-1 overall match record and a pinfall of 2,357, Hanna finished the finals with 627 points.

She put herself in fantastic shape going into Wednesday's placement match, firing a 279 in her second-to-last match to take a 38-point lead on Hedges going into the final match, 539-501.

That meant Hanna, who averaged a fantastic 252.2 in her five matches Wednesday, just needed to win her match against Hedges to secure the title. She did just that, by a 258-247 margin.

Wolf, meanwhile, actually vaulted up to second place following the final matches, finishing with a two-night record of 6-4 and a pinfall of 2,388 for 568 points.

When Hanna was asked if she was aware that Wolf, the Women's champion in 2015, 2017 and 2019, was lurking in the field, she said she paid no attention.

"I did not look, not once, at who was doing what," Hanna said. "I just bowled and didn't look at the scores or anything. I just figured that was the way to do it. For me, anyway.

"... I don't look at anybody else's score, I don't worry about anybody else. I just focus on myself."

Hedges finished in third place with an overall record of 8-2 and a pinfall of 2,308 for 548 points, defending Women's champion Kim Koch ended in fourth at 303 points after going 5-5 with a pinfall of 2,153 and Tammy Harris-Schmidtke — also a three-time Women's champion — placed fifth with 301 points after going 2-6-2 with a pinfall of 2,211.

Tourney concludes tonight

The tournament concludes tonight at Surfside with the final night of the Men's Division finals.

Rich Beltoya, who won a Men's title back in 1992, will enter the second night of the Men's finals atop the field with 548 points after Tuesday's first night of finals. He's 50 ahead of Kyle Zagar, the 2018 Men's champion and last year's runner-up, who sits in second place in with 498 points.

Behind Beltoya and Zagar are 2017 Men's champion Jacob Boresch in third place with 384 points, Gary Exner Jr. in fourth with 366 and Kyle Peterson in fifth with 363. Four-time Men's champion Ben Betchkal, meanwhile, is in sixth place with 358 points.

Beltoya could also be attempting to achieve a rare feat tonight. He was in second place entering Thursday's second night of the Senior Men's Division finals, which ended too late for results to be included in this edition of the News.

If Beltoya managed to claim the Senior Men's title, which would be No. 4 in that division for him, he'll be looking to join Ed Seliga as the only bowlers to win two Match Game titles in the same year. Seliga won the Men's and Senior Men's titles in 2011.

Bowling begins at 6:30 p.m.

