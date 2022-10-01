Matching wits with the master

GREEN BAY — It was early in the fourth quarter, and Matt LaFleur was exasperated.

The Green Bay Packers head coach and his staff had racked their brains for how to reactivate their offense, which had been unstoppable during its first three possessions of last Sunday’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now had gone utterly stagnant.

“It just, for whatever reason, didn’t materialize the rest of the game,” LaFleur lamented as the Packers shifted gears to this Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field.

“You want to talk about frustrating? You’re sitting there scratching your head, ‘What can we call to kind of jumpstart this thing?’ I thought we had some opportunities there, and then I thought there were a couple times we (as coaches) put our guys in some bad spots.

”Because when you’re not moving the ball, you’re like, ‘Well, they’re outcoaching us, because we can’t get anything going.’”

LaFleur, the Packers fourth-year head coach and offensive play-caller, prides himself on a scheme that is supposed to have built-in answers to every opposing defense’s move. But last week, his system and his attempts to adjust didn’t work against one of the NFL’s best units.

One of the league’s sharpest offensive minds and with a four-time NFL MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers at the controls, LaFleur has authored a 41-11 regular-season record, and he’s done it with innovative schemes that put his smarts and play-designing savvy on display.

Now, he’ll be challenged to outcoach one of the league’s legends, the Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

“You can try to make the best educated guess, but you better be ready to adapt on gameday if they present a different look,” LaFleur said of facing Belichick, adding that many other defenses over the past three-plus seasons have come in with out-of-the-ordinary game plans in hopes of throwing Rodgers and the Packers’ game plan going into the game into disarray.

“You’d better be able to adjust quickly and have some plays that are good versus whatever they want to come out and do to you. You kind of plan ahead for a lot of situations and just make sure you have answers for whatever (the defense) is going to do to you. Hopefully you recognize and make the adjustments quickly enough to have some success.”

As LaFleur, Rodgers and other offensive staffers all acknowledged during the week, in-game adjustments are not only among the most challenging aspects to the job, but they’re often the difference between winning and losing.

That’ll surely be the case against the Patriots, as the 70-year-old Belichick has won six Super Bowls in New England by surprising opponents with the unexpected time after time after time.

“You know they’re going to be well-prepared,” said Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, who faced Belichick as a play-calling offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills (2004-’05) and spent the first half of the 2015 season calling the Packers’ plays under Mike McCarthy. “At times, you’d get a different defense each week because he kind of played (based on) whatever team he was playing that week. So what you saw on film wasn’t necessarily what you’d get the week you play him.

“You have to have a plan, but you have to be ready to make adjustments based on what he does defensively.”

Added Packers first-year offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich: “You know they’re going to present some things that you haven’t seen on film. They do a good job trying to take away what you do best, so you have to have some plans and adjustments up your sleeve in case they go in multiple different directions. You’ve got to have some answers for anything.”

Rodgers, who spent his first 11 years as a starter in McCarthy’s iteration of the West Coast offense before LaFleur’s 2019 arrival, said LaFleur’s system is designed to have built-in solutions for unexpected looks and challenges that a defense may throw at him.

That’s why so-called “Can” plays — secondary plays that are built into the initial play call that can be run if the defense’s initial look tells the quarterback that the original call isn’t going to work — are a cornerstone of the system.

“One of the most difficult things is to have a great first 15 or first 20 (plays) and then be able to transition out of that,” Rodgers explained. “There’s going to be adjustments made to those first plays. A lot of times, there’s designer plays in those first 15 or 20 that are not repeat calls. You have to have a good bank of legitimate staples that you can get to, and adjustments — plays that are multi-dimensional that you can run against (any defensive look).

“I think in the game (against the Buccaneers), we had a nice start. We had a good first 15 to 25 ideas, and then they adjusted and went to a lot more man coverage and we just didn’t maybe make enough adjustments.”

The Packers’ first three drives against the Buccaneers were incredible. Their opening possession had been a 10-play, 75-yard drive for a 5-yard Aaron Rodgers-to-Romeo Doubs touchdown; the second was a 12-play, 71-yard drive for a 6-yard Rodgers-to-Allen Lazard TD; and the third was a six-play, 60-yard drive that reached the goal line before running back Aaron Jones fumbled into the end zone and the Buccaneers recovered with 2 minutes, 2 seconds left until halftime.

After three possessions, Rodgers was 14 of 15 for 163 yards and two TDs, and Green Bay’s offense had rolled up 206 yards at the time of Jones’ fumble.

The unit managed a meager 109 yards the rest of the game, and Rodgers acknowledged he was part of the problem.

Rodgers said that he teases the offensive staff for making too much of halftime adjustments — “When they make an in-game adjustment at halftime, they get really excited,” Rodgers said — but because of his experience and because his on-field perspective is different than a coach’s view from the sideline, Rodgers believes the more important adjustments need to come from him to his potential pass-catchers. Little alterations can make a big difference.

“The most important conversations are really those player-to-player conversations,” Rodgers said. “(Those are) where you can have the little subtle adjustments between myself and the receivers, myself and the backs, myself and the line to be able to get us in and out of things a little bit quicker.

“This scheme or this system hasn’t been a big adjustments-at-halftime-type thing. It’s trusting the scheme and the stuff that we have in the hopper to pull back out. But I think I’ve seen a lot of growth (from LaFleur). We’re less reliant on scheme at times and more creative with some adjustments, not just at halftime but in all the quarters.”

While the Packers would seem to be far more talent-laden than this Tom Brady-less Patriots team, Belichick’s track record of outcoaching opponents — including one of LaFleur’s closest coaching friends, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, in Super Bowl LIII — means LaFleur surely will have to outwit the legendary coach at some point in the game.

“It is a challenge,” LaFleur admitted. “Because you can try things, and they may or may not work. And then you look like a dope if it doesn’t work.”