Math intervention program boosts special education student achievement at Trevopr-Wilmot School

Students in special education at Trevor-Wilmot School are achieving new heights, thanks to the district’s math intervention program.

The district has been using Ascend Math for the past five years to help students in special education close the gap in areas where they are struggling. Teacher Nick Sustache said the results have been impressive with all students using the program achieving above average rates of academic growth.

“It’s much more than just your average math program,” Sustache explained.

Students who used Ascend Math improved their scores on the MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) test by an average of 7.6 points. The test is a national assessment used to measure student academic growth in math and reading.

The district’s success using the test has resulted in Trevor-Wilmot being recognized as a 2021 Gold Medal School by Ascend Math, one of only 34 in the country. It is the second time the district has achieved the distinction.

Students typically begin by taking an assessment that identifies exactly what math skills or concepts they are struggling with. Students have to achieve at least 80% on a lesson in order to move on to the next one. Teachers monitor student progress in the online portal and provide support as the students need it.

Students can use the program independently or with the assistance of a teacher. Teachers have a dashboard that gives them detailed information on student progress.

The program keeps students engaged by offering “rewards” for progress. Students earn “coins” as they work their way through the lessons. At a certain level, they can redeem their “coins” for the opportunity to spend a few moments playing Tetris or other video games.

“It’s like a little arcade that they unlock,” Sustache explains. “It makes them want to go ahead and finish the lesson.”

The district uses the program for about 10 students each year, with the goal of supporting student growth.

“Ascend math supports student’s growth at all instructional levels,” Sustache said.

