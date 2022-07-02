Mathnasium to open in Pleasant Prairie

A Mathnasium math learning center is hosting a grand opening for the new Pleasant Prairie location on July 12 at noon.

Mathnasium serves students in grades 1-12 and teaches mathematics from addition and subtraction to calculus. Mathnasium’s first franchise opened in 2002 and the company now has over 1,000 locations across the globe, with 14 in Wisconsin including the upcoming Pleasant Prairie location.

Maria Norville, Pleasant Prairie Mathnasium franchise owner and center director, said Mathnasium is an “amazing program” that is about ensuring students develop a real understanding of math. At the center, Norville said they build on what the students already know and go from there to fill in the gaps.

“There’s no calculators in the center, so it's all based on just strategy number sense, and really developing that mathematical fluency of numbers so that they really understand counting, and how that counting will eventually lead to understanding multiplication,” Norville said. “So it's not just memorizing your multiplication facts from a flashcard, it's developing to know, why is 3 times 4 12?”

When students join Mathnasium, they take verbal and written assessments to determine which level of math they are at, Norville said. From the assessments, Mathnasium instructors create a customized learning plan for the student.

The learning center offers resources both for students struggling in math and those advanced in math, Norville said. With advanced students, she adds “extensions” into the student’s learning plan, which includes more advanced math that students can work on in addition to what they are currently learning in school in order to prepare them for future classes.

“The other day, I had a sixth grade girl and she's taking high school math already. So I gave her some algebra readiness, a verbal checkup, and then I gave her an algebra I exam,” Norville said. “She’s way above her grade level and she's taking these higher classes. So then, within the curriculum … I tested her at a higher level, making sure that she at least had some understanding of algebra, and then I can include extensions in her work.”

Mathnasium is also very “reward-based,” Norville said, so students are encouraged to work hard on their math skills. Students in the program get reward cards that instructors fill out after grading their worksheets. After students earn a certain number of “stars,” they can get rewards ranging from candy and chips to AirPods and gaming systems.

The Mathnasium instructors specialize in math and are all required to pass a math competency test, Norville said. She also makes sure instructors have personalities fit to work with students of all ages.

Mathnasium offers two packages for students, a 7-month program and a 12-month program, at varying prices. Norville said parents also have the option to pay for a single month or 2-month membership for their child, with some additional fees.

Mathnasium is located at 6935 75th St, Suite D in Kenosha. It is open Mondays-Thursdays 3-7 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. More information is available at https://www.mathnasium.com/pleasantprairie.

