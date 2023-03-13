Matthew Hamilton Demali, 55, of Trevor, faces charges of possession of a firearm by an outstate felon, fail to comply to officer/person into custody, operate/go armed with a firearm while intoxicated, resisting or obstructing an officer, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
