NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Matthew Steven Voight, 40, of Lake Geneva, faces charges of stalking (previous conviction within 7 years), violation of harassment injunction or order, make terrorist threats, and threat to injure or accuse of crime.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Matthew Steven Voight, 40, of Lake Geneva, faces charges of stalking (previous conviction within 7 years), violation of harassment injunction or order, make terrorist threats, and threat to injure or accuse of crime.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two young children have died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Pleasant Prairie.
Two adults face numerous felony charges after allegedly leaving young children at home alone and near narcotics in Kenosha.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – As authorities continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash that killed two children at Springbrook Road and Highway 31 (Gre…
T.J. Maxx at Regency Point Shopping Center was closed Saturday after an employee suddenly collapsed and died in the store.
The Kenosha man who killed his girlfriend and then hid her body for weeks as her loved ones searched for her will spend the rest of his life i…
A granite monument of a northside Kenosha Roman Catholic church was defaced sometime late Sunday or early Monday.
Six individuals involved in an extensive illegal THC vape cartridge operation were sentenced Friday morning, and all were given fines or probation.
The University of Wisconsin posted its football head coaching opening just hours after the Badgers' win over Nebraska.
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet alon…
"There is something mind-boggling about it," the twins' father said. "In a sense, they're our oldest children, even though they're our smallest children."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.