 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matthew Steven Voight

  • 0

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Matthew Steven Voight, 40, of Lake Geneva, faces charges of stalking (previous conviction within 7 years), violation of harassment injunction or order, make terrorist threats, and threat to injure or accuse of crime.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert